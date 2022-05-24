TFT Patch 12.10: Full notes, Set 7 PBE, and updates

Minor changes encompass the final patch for Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 Neon Nights as the team and players prepare for Dragonlands.

Players will have two weeks left to experiment and rank up the ladder within Neon Nights, starting with the release of Patch 12.10. Most changes applied were either buffs to vertical traits or nerf’s aimed to power down champions who were standing out from the pack, which included the summoned units of the Innovator trait.

Scheduled to release on June 8 and already playable on PBE servers is the TFT Set Seven Dragonlands set. Hextech Augments are getting transformed into Draconic Augments, with several getting retired permanently and more than 100 new Augments taking their place. There are a total of 58 returning and new champions within the Dragonlands set, which includes dragons. The Set Seven cheat sheet is packed with new and returning traits. And players will want to brush up on new and adjusted mechanics.

Throughout the PBE weeks of testing for TFT Set Seven and after the Dragonlands official release via Patch 12.11, balance changes that target any Augments, champions, and traits will get updated immediately with each patch release.

Here are the TFT Patch 12.10 notes, according to Riot.

Trait balance changes

A majority of verticle traits are worth chasing in TFT Patch 12.10, with the exception of Innovator, which is once again getting another nerf. The Enforcer trait received an attack speed bonus at the breakpoint of five and Scholar six was applied a mana regeneration buff.

Arcanist : Total ability power increased from 20/50/90/135 to 20/50/100/150

: Total ability power increased from 20/50/90/135 to 20/50/100/150 Hextech : Shield buffed from 100/150/275/375 to 100/175/300/425

: Shield buffed from 100/150/275/375 to 100/175/300/425 Twinshot : The chance for abilities and attacks to trigger twice has been slightly increased from 40/55/70/100 to 40/55/75/100

: The chance for abilities and attacks to trigger twice has been slightly increased from 40/55/70/100 to 40/55/75/100 Twinshot : Bonus attack damage increased from 10/25/40/70 to 10/25/50/80

: Bonus attack damage increased from 10/25/40/70 to 10/25/50/80 Yordle (6) : Mana reduction increased from 33 to 40 percent

: Mana reduction increased from 33 to 40 percent Innovator : Mechanical Scarab base health nerfed from 475 to 450

: Mechanical Scarab base health nerfed from 475 to 450 Innovator : Mechanical Bear armor and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50

: Mechanical Bear armor and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50 Innovator : Mechanical Dragon base health nerfed from 1,025 to 925

: Mechanical Dragon base health nerfed from 1,025 to 925 Bodyguard : Bonus shield reduced at the breakpoint of eight from 200/400/800/2000 to 200/400/800/1800

: Bonus shield reduced at the breakpoint of eight from 200/400/800/2000 to 200/400/800/1800 Colossus : Bonus health increased from 800/800/1600 to 800/800/1888

: Bonus health increased from 800/800/1600 to 800/800/1888 Enforcer (5) : Bonus attack speed increased from 80 to 100 percent

: Bonus attack speed increased from 80 to 100 percent Scholar: Mana regeneration increased from 5/15/25 to 5/15/30

Champion balance changes

Viktor is getting a significant buff to his destruction of remaining shields, specifically targeting Enchanter comps. Orianna had her time in the spotlight but is getting toned down slightly while Renta Glasc is getting buffed to make up for the Patch 12.9 nerf to Morellonomicon. And Ahri got a splash of love for players determined to carry her into TFT Set Seven.

Three-cost

Ekko: Parallel Convergence damage reduced at one-star from 150/200/400 to 125/200/400

Ekko: Parallel Convergence bonus attack speed nerfed at one-star from 35/40/50 to 20/40/50 percent

Four-cost

Ahri: Orb of Deception damage buffed slightly from 135/200/450 to 140/210/500

Irelia: Bladesurge attack damage scaling increased from 185 to 190 percent

Draven: Attack damage reduced slightly from 90 to 85

Kha’Zix: Attack damage increased from 85 to 90

Orianna: Maximum mana nerfed from 30/90 to 40/100

Orianna: Command Shockwave shield nerfed at one-star from 140/200/700 to 125/200/700

Orianna: Command Shockwave damage reduced slightly from 325/450/1500 to 300/425/1500

Renata Glasc: Toxic Wave damage increased from 40/65/240 to 50/75/250

Five-cost