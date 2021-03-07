TFT North American Fates Regional Finals: Standings, score, and schedule

Following months of various qualifiers and ladder snapshots, 32 NA Teamfight Tactics players battled it out over four invitations to the Fates World Championship.

The NA Fates Regional Finals took place over the course of two weekends, from March 6 to 7 and 13 to 14. Coverage of the event took place throughout all four days, showcasing Principal TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer as a broadcaster. Following a total of 24 games played over the course of four days, only the top four competitors earned an invite to the TFT Fates World Championship.

Points were reset each day of gameplay, with the bottom lowest eight point earners getting cut days one, two, and three.

First: Eight points

Second: Seven points

Third: Six points

Fourth: Five points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

Day one, March 6

A total of 32 players competed across four lobbies, with lobbies rotating every two games. Day one featured a total of six games, with the top 24 highest point earners advancing onto day two.

Game one Game two Game three Game four

Olaf Slayer/Dragonsoul/Vanguard is often considered one of the best TFT comps and the build lived up to its reputation, earning Souless the first win of the day. TTV TheJirachy, Velayy, and sètsuko were the other three players to open the day with a lobby win. Bertasaurus, the NA player who dominated the Fates Qualifier Four, began the TFT Regional Finals with a solid third-place finish.

Standings after two games Standings after three games Standings after four games

Souless continued his domination over the TFT NA Regional Final lobbies, earning a first with double Kayle in game two and a double Samira in game three. Also sitting at the top of the leaderboard following four games was Kiyoon, Velayy, and Pockygom. Sitting on the bubble were veteran competitors TSM KittingIsHard and sètsuko after four games.

We will update this article following each game played across the four days of the TFT Fates NA Regional Finals.