How to watch the NA Fates Regional Finals

Four players will earn an invite to Worlds.

Competitive Teamfight Tactics comes to a head with the NA Fates Regional Finals in which four out of 32 players will earn an invite to TFT Worlds.

Scheduled to take place over the course of two weekends, from March 6 to 7 and 13 to 14, a total of 32 players will compete for four invites to the Fates World Championship. Official coverage of the event will be available all four days via Riot Games Twitch, starting at 6pm CT. The NA Fates Regional Finals will also get covered by a diverse and talented broadcast crew, featuring Principal TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer himself.

The TFT Fates NA Regional Finals kicks off this weekend! Join us March 6 – 7 and 13 – 14 as the top 32 NA players compete to qualify for Worlds! 🔥



Ft. @NekkraGaming, @ggDoA, @esportslaw, @Frodan, @Khroen, @MeanMisterKien, @Mortdog, and @WolfeyGlick. pic.twitter.com/m97h5TYk8E — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) March 1, 2021

In addition to Mortdog casting, the broadcast crew includes players and veteran TFT casters.

Nekkra: Host

DoA

Esportslaw

Frodan

Khroen

Kien

Mortdog

Wolfey

Players competing at the TFT North American Fates Regional Finals qualified via one of four methods.

Qualifier points

C9 k3soju

Robinsongz

Dexiwpersonality (Nhan Tam)

Sètsuko

Kiyoon

NoobOwl

KCI

ILikeHoboes

Agon

M35S

TSM KitingIsHard

Souless

Top four at Qualifier Four

Bertasaurus

GrandVice8

Mismatched Socks

SpencerTFT

Top 12 from Ladder Snapshots

TBA

Last Open Qualifier

TTV The Jirachy

FlightZY

Maikerukkkk

Otterbear

The action kicks off at 6pm CT via the Riot Games Twitch channel with six games played day one and another six on day two. The top 16 will face off on March 13 and the top eight on March 14.