How to watch the NA Fates Regional Finals

Competitive Teamfight Tactics comes to a head with the NA Fates Regional Finals in which four out of 32 players will earn an invite to TFT Worlds.
Scheduled to take place over the course of two weekends, from March 6 to 7 and 13 to 14, a total of 32 players will compete for four invites to the Fates World Championship. Official coverage of the event will be available all four days via Riot Games Twitch, starting at 6pm CT. The NA Fates Regional Finals will also get covered by a diverse and talented broadcast crew, featuring Principal TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer himself.
In addition to Mortdog casting, the broadcast crew includes players and veteran TFT casters.
- Nekkra: Host
- DoA
- Esportslaw
- Frodan
- Khroen
- Kien
- Mortdog
- Wolfey
Players competing at the TFT North American Fates Regional Finals qualified via one of four methods.
Qualifier points
- C9 k3soju
- Robinsongz
- Dexiwpersonality (Nhan Tam)
- Sètsuko
- Kiyoon
- NoobOwl
- KCI
- ILikeHoboes
- Agon
- M35S
- TSM KitingIsHard
- Souless
Top four at Qualifier Four
- Bertasaurus
- GrandVice8
- Mismatched Socks
- SpencerTFT
Top 12 from Ladder Snapshots
TBA
Last Open Qualifier
- TTV The Jirachy
- FlightZY
- Maikerukkkk
- Otterbear
The action kicks off at 6pm CT via the Riot Games Twitch channel with six games played day one and another six on day two. The top 16 will face off on March 13 and the top eight on March 14.