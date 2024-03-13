TFT fans feel their regions were cheated by Riot Set 11 Worlds changes

Riot Games followed through on major changes to the Teamfight Tactics competitive scene on March 13, and many fans are disappointed with the new path to Worlds.

A new TFT qualification process dropped on March 13, detailing the path to Worlds for competitive players. The new system is intended to streamline qualification paths by combining regions while changing the number of seeds from each region. Riot also changed the name of Worlds/Championship to the Tactician’s Crown. Competitive players in EMEA and China are benefiting from the changes, while regions like NA and JP are losing seed slots.

New 2024 TFT esports format explainer. Image via Riot Games

For the TFT Remix Rumble World Championship, which Milala from North America won, the seed breakdown per region featured China as the region with the most seeds. EMEA, NA, and KR all had four seeds apiece. Other regions had three seeds, while OCE only had two. The new seeding system combines regions, shorting APAC and Americas while giving more seeds to China and EMEA.

APAC: Went from 11 total seeds to seven with the new changes

Americas: Went from 10 total seeds to seven with the new changes

Many fans are upset over the seed changes because the last time a TFT player from EMEA won Worlds was Double61 through the Galaxies set. China has the most Worlds wins with three players earning the title, followed by NA with two World Championship wins.

“The Americas and APAC definitely got the short end of the stick with these changes,” noted one Reddit user. “EMEA somehow gets to grief every Worlds and gain four slots, what a deal.” .

In addition to changing the name from World Championship to Tactician’s Crown and the seeding changes, Riot is also removing the official broadcast from Tactician’s Cups. Co-streams are allegedly taking center stage. But fans who relied upon the main broadcast for data like scores and standings will have to hope the co-streams will keep the stats rolling.

All TFT competitive scene changes are going into effect with the launch of Set 11 Inkborn Fables and are slated to stay for the near future.