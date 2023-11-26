TFT fan creates mixer for other players to make their own Set 10 soundtrack

Teamfight Tactics’ Set 10 introduces an assortment of music tracks that change based on which traits and units are on the board. Not only are the songs absolute bangers, but fans are enjoying it so much that someone has already made a site where players can pick and choose their own mixes.

This Set, dubbed Remix Rumble, is focused on music—from the traits to the units themselves. The best addition to TFT with this Set, however, is the unique music that changes throughout the game for each player based on their teams. The melody stays remotely the same as the game progresses, but the instruments and tone shift entirely, giving each a distinct song along with their gameplay.

One user has taken it a step further, creating a site—TFTMixer— that gives fans the ability to choose from all the tracks available and mix them into anything the player desires. After changing the volume and clicking on the aspects of the music you want, go to the bottom and click the Play Selected Tracks button to listen to your masterpiece. It might sound a bit off as the site is still ironing out bugs involving music playback timing, but if you match it up correctly, you’ll be able to hear songs similar to ones you’d get in combat—or even something completely new.

Fans can listen to each musical portion at a time, or play all at once for the ultimate deafening Set 10 experience that players wouldn’t be able to get in a game. Whether it’s the trademark saxophone of Bard from the Jazz trait or the metal styling of any Pentakill unit, you don’t need to build that composition in a TFT game to hear their remix from Set 10 anymore.

Aside from some audio desync issues, where sometimes audio tracks won’t start at the same time, fans commented positively on the site’s creation. They wanted to listen to Hyperpop and Disco’s tracks outside of the game, and thanks to the site, they didn’t have to dig for it.

Music and TFT have always had a connection, with the most recent example being the release of the Star Guardian song “Everything Goes On,” by Porter Robinson. With that song release, a new arena was released into TFT where snippets of the song would play in the background.

It seems the team at Riot Games took that to another level for Remix Rumble. Considering the number of traits in Set 10, there are 15 different types of music that can be played in a TFT match. Each has at least two different variations, outside of Sona and her Mixmaster trait music. With all these different combinations, it would take a lot of games to find out what everything sounds like, but one fan has expedited that process and made it accessible to all fans, whether they even have the game installed or not.