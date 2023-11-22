How Ziggs works as 5-cost in TFT Set 10

Ziggs provides his own unique style to the five costs from Remix Rumble, using two of the more unique traits of Teamfight Tactics Set 10 while linking to one of the musical themes of the fresh auto-battler set.

In comparison to the complexity of abilities like Sona or Jhin, Ziggs leans more toward the easy-to-understand side of Set 10 units, but he can be just as powerful if built right.

Here is how Ziggs works as a five-cost unit in TFT Set 10, what traits he has, and how his ability works.

Ziggs’ traits in TFT Set 10

Ziggs has two traits in Set 10, neither of which is unique to him. Some TFT five-costs, like Sona and Jhin who were mentioned earlier, or Illaoi, have their own unique traits that activate as soon as they’re placed on the board. While Ziggs doesn’t have a unique trait, he is able to activate his first trait as soon as he joins combat.

That is due to Hyperpop, one of the rarest musical traits in Set 10, that activates as soon as one Hyperpop unit joins the fight. This scales up to a maximum of four. Hyperpop gives its units a supportive buff they lend to their allies when they cast their ability, assisting the closest one by giving them some mana and an attack speed buff for four seconds. Based on how many Hyperpop units you have, the mana and attack speed buff increases.

Zigg’s second trait is Dazzler, which dishes out magic damage and mitigates opponents’s damage. Active at only two units and scaling up to six, Dazzler units have the power to negate a flat amount of enemy damage for two seconds while doing scaling damage on-cast.

How Ziggs’ Chaos Theory ability works in TFT Set 10

When cast, Ziggs’ ability is straightforward; he aims a bomb at his current target and deals magic damage. Where it starts to become more unique to a five-cost unit is when the bomb splits into five more bombs, littering around the original target and exploding to Shred targets for four seconds while dealing bonus magic damage.

Add to that the fact every cast adds two more bombs to the secondary effect, and you have quite a strong unit, if your opponent can’t stop him from casting multiple times. Items like Spear of Shojin, Blue Buff, and Jeweled Gauntlet work best with how this ability works, as casting it quickly and often is key to doing as much damage as possible.

Like any five-cost unit, three-starring Ziggs is a near-guaranteed win, as his damage skyrockets to 4,000 percent for his original bomb and 400 percent for his secondary ones.