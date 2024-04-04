Riot Games shipped a Teamfight Tactics 14.7 B-patch late on April 4, addressing bug fixes, the Twin Terror Augment, Bard, Yone, and Kobuko’s ability damage.

Patch 14.7, the first major update for Set 11 Inkborn Fables, dropped onto live TFT servers on April 3. The patch was full of big takeaways, like multiple buffs to the Heavenly trait and several nerfs to Kayle through the Storyweaver trait. Comps like Twin Terror Porcelain with Lux and Amumu as the primary carriers quickly rose to S-tier status after Patch 14.7 went live, along with Inkshadow Kai’Sa, Duelist reroll, and Heavenly Reaper. The 14.7 B-patch disabled the Twin Terror Augment while nerfing individual TFT Set 11 champions like Yone and Kobuko.

Lux buffs elevated the Porcelain Twin Terror comp to S-tier status and to deal with the build, the TFT dev team has opted to disable the Augment for now and will continue to work on balance for a future patch. Tome of Power, Kayle’s Storyweaver item, was buffed during Patch 14.7 and reduced to a 15 percent damage increase through the TFT 14.7 B-patch. Players also began placing Kayle in the second row resulting in a change to her ability that “stops shortly after hitting its primary target.”

Yone was the third major nerf through the TFT 14.7 B-patch. His mana was adjusted from 0/60 to 10/70. And Yone’s ability shield was nerfed from 280/340/400 to 250/300/350 percent. Despite the nerfs, Yone should still be a viable carry for the remainder of the patch. The one buff within the update targeted Bard, who had his base attack speed nerfed through Patch 14.7. The B-patch increases Bard’s attack speed up to 0.8.

Other update changes included re-enabling the Augment Everything Must GO, a nerf to Lucky Paws ability damage, and a bug fix that has Kog’Maw increase his range every three casts as opposed to two. All TFT 14.7 B-patch Set 11 changes are slated to drop into live servers at around 7pm CT.

