TFT 13.13 PBE patch notes: All early changes we know so far

Riot Games’ first Teamfight Tactics update for Set Nine Runeterra Reforged is packed with changes as of June 22, featuring the Chem Mod, item tweaks, Augment adjustments, and more.

The first TFT update for a new set is always a doozy and Patch 13.13 keeps that tradition alive. With the launch of Set Nine Runeterra Reforged on June 14 through Patch 13.12, the PBE servers have opened up and no longer have hour-long queue times. The servers are still being used for testing leading up to the official release of Patch 13.13, though. And the TFT team has a slew of buffs and nerfs planned for the big update.

Here are all of the early TFT Set Nine Patch 13.13 notes, according to stats site TacticsTools.

All early TFT Set Nine Patch 13.13 notes

For the first official update of TFT Set Nine, the balance team will revert the extra damage that was added to Stage Four through Patch 13.13, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The first patch of Runterra Reforged will also feature a large number of champion balance changes, along with items and Augments.

Patch 13.13 TFT champion PBE changes

Kayle : Level one and Level six attacks buffed to 33/44/66 magic damage

: Level one and Level six attacks buffed to 33/44/66 magic damage Orianna : Shield granted to lowest health ally buffed from 225/250/275 to 225/250/325

: Shield granted to lowest health ally buffed from 225/250/275 to 225/250/325 Orianna : Damage from shield expiring buffed from 180/270/405 to 190/285/430

: Damage from shield expiring buffed from 180/270/405 to 190/285/430 Tristana : Four-star upgrade damage increased from every eighth to every tenth attack

: Four-star upgrade damage increased from every eighth to every tenth attack Ashe : Cone of arrows damage increased to 125 percent of attack damage

: Cone of arrows damage increased to 125 percent of attack damage Sett : Ionia bonus maximum health increased from 180 to 200

: Ionia bonus maximum health increased from 180 to 200 Taliyah : Passive attack magic damage reduced at three-star from 300 to 290

: Passive attack magic damage reduced at three-star from 300 to 290 Taliyah : Active spell damage nerfed from 160/240/375 to 150/225/350

: Active spell damage nerfed from 160/240/375 to 150/225/350 Teemo : Damage from exploding mushroom adjusted from 210/315/485/485 to 200/300/465/465

: Damage from exploding mushroom adjusted from 210/315/485/485 to 200/300/465/465 Ekko : Healing nerfed from 30 to 20 percent

: Healing nerfed from 30 to 20 percent Sona : Magic damage nerfed from 115/175/285 to 105/155/255

: Magic damage nerfed from 115/175/285 to 105/155/255 Sona : Allies hit by wave attack speed bonus buffed to 30/35/40 percent

: Allies hit by wave attack speed bonus buffed to 30/35/40 percent Taric : Mana adjusted from 40/100 to 40/90

: Mana adjusted from 40/100 to 40/90 Aphelios : Bonus physical damage for each Chakram nerfed from 6/9/54 to 5/7/54

: Bonus physical damage for each Chakram nerfed from 6/9/54 to 5/7/54 Gwen : Snip and dash damage buffed from 95/140/400 to 100/150/500

: Snip and dash damage buffed from 95/140/400 to 100/150/500 Sejuani : Passive bonus true damage buffed at three-star from 162 to 324

: Passive bonus true damage buffed at three-star from 162 to 324 Sejuani : Magic damage to nearby enemies buffed from 150/225/1000 to 160/240/1200

: Magic damage to nearby enemies buffed from 150/225/1000 to 160/240/1200 Shen : Granted shield to two lowest-health allies buffed from 250/350/1500 to 275/350/1800

: Granted shield to two lowest-health allies buffed from 250/350/1500 to 275/350/1800 Shen : Magic damage to adjacent enemies buffed from 225/355/1600 to 240/360/2000

: Magic damage to adjacent enemies buffed from 225/355/1600 to 240/360/2000 Zeri : Active spell increased from five to six seconds

: Active spell increased from five to six seconds Zeri : Physical damage reduced to 50/50/100 percent and “kills reset this duration,” has been removed from her text.

: Physical damage reduced to 50/50/100 percent and “kills reset this duration,” has been removed from her text. Aatrox : In addition to gaining 15 percent omnivamp, Aatrox also converts 80 percent of bonus attack speed to attack damage while transformed, dealing 200/300/4500 physical damage in an area

: In addition to gaining 15 percent omnivamp, Aatrox also converts 80 percent of bonus attack speed to attack damage while transformed, dealing 200/300/4500 physical damage in an area Aatrox : Health buffed to 1100/1980/3564

: Health buffed to 1100/1980/3564 Ryze : Mana adjusted from 40/110 to 40/100

: Mana adjusted from 40/110 to 40/100 Ryze : Stun duration has been removed

: Stun duration has been removed Baron Nashor : Health reduced to 950/1710/3078

: Health reduced to 950/1710/3078 T-Hex: Armor and magic resistance reduced to 15

Patch 13.13 TFT trait PBE changes

Challenger : Bonus attack speed buffed at six and eight from 30/60/90/125 to 30/60/95/140 percent

: Bonus attack speed buffed at six and eight from 30/60/90/125 to 30/60/95/140 percent Ionia : Enlightened Ionian bonus at nine buffed from 300 to 325 percent

: Enlightened Ionian bonus at nine buffed from 300 to 325 percent Shurima : Ascension bonus changed at breakpoints seven and nine. Seven—Ascend at combat start and gain 20 percent Ascension bonus. Nine—Ascend twice at combat start and after eight seconds while gaining a 30 percent Ascension bonus.

: Ascension bonus changed at breakpoints seven and nine. Seven—Ascend at combat start and gain 20 percent Ascension bonus. Nine—Ascend twice at combat start and after eight seconds while gaining a 30 percent Ascension bonus. Slayer : Damage dealt to enemy units below a percentage of health buffed from 60 to 75 percent health

: Damage dealt to enemy units below a percentage of health buffed from 60 to 75 percent health Strategist : Shield for allies in the front two rows adjusted to 200/350/500/800 and ability power for allies in the back two rows changed to 20/30/50/70

: Shield for allies in the front two rows adjusted to 200/350/500/800 and ability power for allies in the back two rows changed to 20/30/50/70 Targon: Increased healing and shielding buffed from 18/30/50 to 20/40/70 percent

Patch 13.13 TFT Augment PBE changes

A Cut Above : Chance of unit equipped with Deathblade to drop gold was reduced from 50 to 40 percent

: Chance of unit equipped with Deathblade to drop gold was reduced from 50 to 40 percent Adrenaline Rush : Increased damage for the remainder of combat reduced from 30 to 25 percent

: Increased damage for the remainder of combat reduced from 30 to 25 percent All Natural One : Health gained for champions with no items increased from 75 to 120

: Health gained for champions with no items increased from 75 to 120 Ancient Archives One : Gold increased from two to three

: Gold increased from two to three Ancient Archives Two : Gold increased from three to five

: Gold increased from three to five Army Building : The number of player combats to gain a second Lesser Champion Duplicator was reduced from eight to seven

: The number of player combats to gain a second Lesser Champion Duplicator was reduced from eight to seven Balanced Budget : Gold gained increased from four to five

: Gold gained increased from four to five Balance Budget Two : Gold gained increased from six to eight

: Gold gained increased from six to eight Balance Budget Three : Gold gained increased from 10 to 12

: Gold gained increased from 10 to 12 Battle Ready: Damage dealt and resisted by your team changed from four to three percent

Damage dealt and resisted by your team changed from four to three percent Battle Ready Two : Damage dealt and resisted by your team changed from seven to six percent

: Damage dealt and resisted by your team changed from seven to six percent Battle Ready Three : Damage dealt and resisted by your team changed from 10 to eight percent

: Damage dealt and resisted by your team changed from 10 to eight percent Birthday Present : Gain one gold added to every time you level up in conjunction with a two-star champion

: Gain one gold added to every time you level up in conjunction with a two-star champion Bronze Ticket : Shop refreshes to gain a free refresh buffed from five to four

: Shop refreshes to gain a free refresh buffed from five to four Built Different Two : Attack speed nerfed from 35-65 to 30-50 percent

: Attack speed nerfed from 35-65 to 30-50 percent Built Different Three : Attack speed nerfed from 40-75 to 35-55 percent

: Attack speed nerfed from 40-75 to 35-55 percent Combat Caster : Shield gained reduced from 100-190 to 90-170

: Shield gained reduced from 100-190 to 90-170 Component Buffet : Gain a random Component added

: Gain a random Component added Dueling Gunners : Attack speed gained reduced to 10 percent and two percent per Gunner stack

: Attack speed gained reduced to 10 percent and two percent per Gunner stack Early Education : Ability power starting bonus increased from 10 to 15

: Ability power starting bonus increased from 10 to 15 Final Ascension : Additional damage dealt by units reduced from 18 to 15 percent

: Additional damage dealt by units reduced from 18 to 15 percent Final Reserves : Gold gained at the beginning of your next planning phase increased from 25 to 40

: Gold gained at the beginning of your next planning phase increased from 25 to 40 Frequent Flier : Shop refresh reduced from 14 to 10 times

: Shop refresh reduced from 14 to 10 times Giant Grab Bag: Gold reduced from 18 to 15

Gold reduced from 18 to 15 Gifts from the Fallen : Attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance gained was reduced from five to four (percent)

: Attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance gained was reduced from five to four (percent) Glacial Breeze : Shield reduced from 20 to 15 percent of maximum health

: Shield reduced from 20 to 15 percent of maximum health Gotta Go Fast : Mana generated increased from 10 to 15 percent

: Mana generated increased from 10 to 15 percent Gotta Go Fast Two : Mana generated increased from 25 to 35 percent

: Mana generated increased from 25 to 35 percent Gotta Go Fast Three : Mana generated increased from 35 to 60 percent

: Mana generated increased from 35 to 60 percent Hedge Fund : Gold gained increased from 18 to 22

: Gold gained increased from 18 to 22 Hedge Fund+ : Gold gained increased from 27 to 32

: Gold gained increased from 27 to 32 Hedge Fund++ : Gold gained increased from 40 to 44

: Gold gained increased from 40 to 44 Idealism : Increased damage reduced from 18 to 13 percent

: Increased damage reduced from 18 to 13 percent Infusion : Mana restored increased from 15 to 20

: Mana restored increased from 15 to 20 It Pays to Learn Two : Gold and XP gained increased from 14 to 18

: Gold and XP gained increased from 14 to 18 It Pays to Learn Three : Gold and XP gained increased from 20 to 24

: Gold and XP gained increased from 20 to 24 Jeweled Lotus One : Critical strike chance from the strongest unit increased from 25 to 50 percent

: Critical strike chance from the strongest unit increased from 25 to 50 percent Jeweled Lotus Two : Critical strike chance for all units’ abilities increased from 10 to 15 percent

: Critical strike chance for all units’ abilities increased from 10 to 15 percent Knowledge Download One : XP gained increased from 12 to 16

: XP gained increased from 12 to 16 Knowledge Download Two : XP gained increased from 22 to 24

: XP gained increased from 22 to 24 Knowledge Download Three : XP gained increased from 36 to 40

: XP gained increased from 36 to 40 Latent Forge : Player combats to gain an Ornn item increased from seven to eight

: Player combats to gain an Ornn item increased from seven to eight Long Distance Pals Two : Armor, magic resistance, attack damage, and ability power shared reduced from 35 to 30 percent

: Armor, magic resistance, attack damage, and ability power shared reduced from 35 to 30 percent Loving Invocation : Ability power gained until the end of combat reduced from three to 2.5

: Ability power gained until the end of combat reduced from three to 2.5 Martyr : Allies healed reduced from 12 to 10 percent of maximum health

: Allies healed reduced from 12 to 10 percent of maximum health Medium-End Shopping : Gain three gold added

: Gain three gold added Money Money Money : Initial gold gained increased from 22 to 30 and gold gained in four turns increased from 22 to 30

: Initial gold gained increased from 22 to 30 and gold gained in four turns increased from 22 to 30 Money Money : Initial gold gained increased from 16 to 20 and gold gained in four turns increased from 16 to 20

: Initial gold gained increased from 16 to 20 and gold gained in four turns increased from 16 to 20 Money : Initial gold gained increased from nine to 12 and gold gained in four turns increased from nine to 12

: Initial gold gained increased from nine to 12 and gold gained in four turns increased from nine to 12 Morning Light : Healing upon dropping below 50 percent health reduced from 60 to 40 percent of that unit’s maximum health

: Healing upon dropping below 50 percent health reduced from 60 to 40 percent of that unit’s maximum health On a Roll: Up to two times per turn added

Up to two times per turn added Overcharged Manafont: Mana gained reduced from 20 to 10 and mana gained from a Sorcer unit getting a takedown reduced from 30 to 20

Mana gained reduced from 20 to 10 and mana gained from a Sorcer unit getting a takedown reduced from 30 to 20 Partial Ascension : Damage dealt after 15 seconds of combat reduced from 33 to 30 percent

: Damage dealt after 15 seconds of combat reduced from 33 to 30 percent Ravenous Hunter : Attack damage and ability power gained by Warwick increased from three to six percent, and it can now stack up to 50 times

: Attack damage and ability power gained by Warwick increased from three to six percent, and it can now stack up to 50 times Red Buff : Burn reduced from eight to five percent of maximum health and duration reduced from eight to five seconds

: Burn reduced from eight to five percent of maximum health and duration reduced from eight to five seconds Return on Investment: Shop refreshes reduced from 25 to 22 times

Shop refreshes reduced from 25 to 22 times Rolling for Days One : Free shop refreshes gained increased from 10 to 12

: Free shop refreshes gained increased from 10 to 12 Rolling for Days Two : Free shop refreshes gained increased from 18 to 21

: Free shop refreshes gained increased from 18 to 21 Rolling for Days Three : Free shop refreshes gained increased from 25 to 35

: Free shop refreshes gained increased from 25 to 35 Scoped Weapons : Attack speed increased from 12 to 15 percent

: Attack speed increased from 12 to 15 percent Sentinel’s Spirit : Attack speed reduced from 20 to 15 percent

: Attack speed reduced from 20 to 15 percent Shimmering Inventors : Attack speed for every 10 gold you have increased from five to eight percent and the maximum was reduced from 50 to 40 percent

: Attack speed for every 10 gold you have increased from five to eight percent and the maximum was reduced from 50 to 40 percent Shoplifting : After your first shop changed to at the start of combat

: After your first shop changed to at the start of combat Small Forge : Gold gained reduced from eight to six

: Gold gained reduced from eight to six Spoils of War Two : Chance for loot drop increased from 29.995 to 33 percent

: Chance for loot drop increased from 29.995 to 33 percent Spoils of War Three : Chance for loot drop changed from 40.005 to 40 percent

: Chance for loot drop changed from 40.005 to 40 percent Stable Evolution : Health gained by Void units was reduced from 100 to 80 and attack damage was reduced from 10 to eight percent

: Health gained by Void units was reduced from 100 to 80 and attack damage was reduced from 10 to eight percent Starter Kit : A Component your tier-four champion can use was added

: A Component your tier-four champion can use was added Stellacom’s Blessing: Attack speed gained increased from 30 to 45 percent

Attack speed gained increased from 30 to 45 percent Teaming Up One : Zeke’s Herald removed. Now gain one completed item made from two of the same Component and one gold

: Zeke’s Herald removed. Now gain one completed item made from two of the same Component and one gold Teaming Up Two : Zeke’s Herald removed. Now gain one completed item made from the same component and eight gold

: Zeke’s Herald removed. Now gain one completed item made from the same component and eight gold Teaming Up Three : Zeke’s Herald removed. Now gain two completed items made from the same component and eight gold

: Zeke’s Herald removed. Now gain two completed items made from the same component and eight gold The Boss : Attack speed granted increased from 20 to 30 percent

: Attack speed granted increased from 20 to 30 percent Tiny Power One: Attack damage increased from five to eight percent

Attack damage increased from five to eight percent Tiny Power Two : Attack damage increased from eight to 11 percent

: Attack damage increased from eight to 11 percent Tiny Power Three : Attack damage increased from 11 to 18 percent

: Attack damage increased from 11 to 18 percent Tons of Stats : Health reduced from 66 to 55 gained

: Health reduced from 66 to 55 gained Tons of Stats : Attack damage, Ability power, armor, magic resistance, attack speed, and mana gained reduced from six to five (percent)

: Attack damage, Ability power, armor, magic resistance, attack speed, and mana gained reduced from six to five (percent) Total Domination : Execution below health percent increased from six to eight percent and bonus was reduced from two to one percent for each player you’ve Conquered

: Execution below health percent increased from six to eight percent and bonus was reduced from two to one percent for each player you’ve Conquered Training Reward : Gold gained increased from five to seven

: Gold gained increased from five to seven Training Reward Two : Gold gained increased from 13 to 15

: Gold gained increased from 13 to 15 Training Reward Three : Gold gained increased from 18 to 24

: Gold gained increased from 18 to 24 Two Healthy : Health gained by units reduced from 125 to 111

: Health gained by units reduced from 125 to 111 Unburdened One : Attack speed gained by units without items reduced from 35 to 30 percent

: Attack speed gained by units without items reduced from 35 to 30 percent Unified Resistance One : Armor and magic resistance gained reduced from 25 to 20

: Armor and magic resistance gained reduced from 25 to 20 Unified Resistance Two : Armor and magic resistance gained reduced from 35 to 30

: Armor and magic resistance gained reduced from 35 to 30 Void Crest: Gain a Void Emblem changed to your team counts as having one additional Void

Gain a Void Emblem changed to your team counts as having one additional Void Void Crown : Gain a Void Emblem changed to your team counts as having one additional Void

: Gain a Void Emblem changed to your team counts as having one additional Void Well-Earned Comforts Two : Health gained increased from 90 to 111

: Health gained increased from 90 to 111 Well-Earned Comforts Three : Attack speed gained increased from 10 to 80 percent

: Attack speed gained increased from 10 to 80 percent What the Forge: Health gained increased from 100 to 125

Patch 13.13 TFT item PBE changes

Chemtech items

Virulent Bioware (Mod) : Damage taken reduced from 25 to 20 percent

: Damage taken reduced from 25 to 20 percent Robotic Arm (Mod) : Chance to trigger one additional attack increased from 33 to 44 percent

: Chance to trigger one additional attack increased from 33 to 44 percent Robotic Arm (Overcharge) : Bonus true damage increased from 40 to 44 percent

: Bonus true damage increased from 40 to 44 percent Hextech Exoskeleton (Mod) : Armor and magic resistance gained reduced from 33 to 30

: Armor and magic resistance gained reduced from 33 to 30 Adaptive Implant (Overcharged): Increased power reduced from 100 to 60 percent

Regular Set Nine items

Spear of Shojin : Base ability power increased to 25 and base mana increased to 30

: Base ability power increased to 25 and base mana increased to 30 Zeke’s Herald : Attack speed granted reduced from 20 to 15 percent and base attack damage increased to 25 percent

: Attack speed granted reduced from 20 to 15 percent and base attack damage increased to 25 percent Gujnsoo’s Rageblade : Bonus attack speed granted reduced from five to four percent

: Bonus attack speed granted reduced from five to four percent Last Whisper : Sunder (reduced armor) reduced from five to three seconds

: Sunder (reduced armor) reduced from five to three seconds Ionic Spark : Zapped magic damage reduced from 185 to 165 percent of maximum health

: Zapped magic damage reduced from 185 to 165 percent of maximum health Jeweled Gauntlet : Base ability power increased to 30

: Base ability power increased to 30 Chalice of Power : Ability power granted to the holder and allies reduced from 25 to 20. Base mana increased to 45 and base magic resistance increased to 45

: Ability power granted to the holder and allies reduced from 25 to 20. Base mana increased to 45 and base magic resistance increased to 45 Bramble Vest: Duration reduced from every 2.5 to two seconds

Duration reduced from every 2.5 to two seconds Crown of Demacia: Duration increased from one to two seconds and minimum regenerated health increased from one to two

Ornn items

Anima Visage : Base health increased to 500

: Base health increased to 500 Infinity Force : Base health increased to 250

: Base health increased to 250 Sniper’s Focus : Base attack speed reduced to 15 percent

: Base attack speed reduced to 15 percent Deathfire Grasp: Duration increased from six to eight seconds

Radiant items

Spear of Hirana : Base attack damage increased to 25 percent and base mana increased to 30

: Base attack damage increased to 25 percent and base mana increased to 30 Brink of Dawn : Bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 50 percent

: Bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 50 percent Zeke’s Harmony : Attack speed granted reduced from 50 to 35 percent

: Attack speed granted reduced from 50 to 35 percent Guinsoo’s Reckoning : Bonus attack speed reduced from 10 to eight percent

: Bonus attack speed reduced from 10 to eight percent Titan’s Vow : Base attack speed reduced to 20 percent

: Base attack speed reduced to 20 percent Runaan’s Tempest : Base attack damage increased to 30 percent

: Base attack damage increased to 30 percent Locket of Tagon Prime : Shield increased from 350/400/450 to 400/450/500

: Shield increased from 350/400/450 to 400/450/500 Glamourous Gauntlet : Base ability power increased to 55

: Base ability power increased to 55 Chalice of Charity : Base mana increased to 45 and base magic resistance increased to 45

: Base mana increased to 45 and base magic resistance increased to 45 Rosethorn Vest: Duration increased from 1.5 to two seconds

Duration increased from 1.5 to two seconds Dvarapala Stoneplate : Base armor increased to 30 and base magic resistance to magic resistance

: Base armor increased to 30 and base magic resistance to magic resistance Shroud of Reverence : Team starting mana increased from 15 to 25. Base health increased to 400

: Team starting mana increased from 15 to 25. Base health increased to 400 Mistral : Base health increased to 300

: Base health increased to 300 Quickestsilver : Base attack speed reduced to 50 percent

: Base attack speed reduced to 50 percent Willbreaker: Damage reduced from 70 to 50 percent

All TFT Set Nine Runeterra Reforged balance changes on the PBE servers are subject to change prior to the official launch of Patch 13.13 on June 28.

