Riot reveals Teamfight Tactics 10.13 patch preview

The first mid-season balance changes are almost here.

Riot revealed a first look at the Teamfight Tactics 10.13 tentative patch changes tonight, containing a number of buffs and nerfs to traits, champions, and items.

The first balance changes for Teamfight Tactics mid-season will drop next week with the 10.13 update, following a hotfix on June 12 that adjusted Protector Shield and Aurelion Sol. There a good amount of positive changes that may take place in the upcoming patch that include a much-needed buff to Battlecast and Dark Star, along with a nerf to Master Yi. But don’t worry Blademaster lovers, the comp should survive.

Medium Legends Galaxy is taking a break with the TFT 10.13 update, making room for Binary Star. Most players aren’t too upset over Medium Galaxies getting the boot, considering the length of time it took to play. And the Binary Star galaxy is said to challenge players in a new and unique way.

10.13 TFT tentative changes

A nerf to Jinx is somewhat surprising, leaving some to wonder how it will affect Rebels and Brawlin’ Blasters. The same can be said for Riven, who’s seen success in Six-Sorcerers and Six- Blademasters.

Vayne seems to have escaped a nerf but Cybernetics didn’t, which could possibly knock the comp out of S-tier status. Mystic will also get dinged, along with Cassiopeia, possibly scaling back the prominent Vanguard/Mystic comp.

Traits

Buff

Battlecast

Dark Star

Infiltrator

Nerf

Blademaster

Cybernetic

Mystic

Champions

Buff

Bard

Darius

Illaoi

Kog’Maw

Nocturne

Xayah

Nerf

Cassiopeia

Ekko

Fizz

Jayce

Jinx

Master Yi

Nautilus

Riven

Teemo

Thresh

Items

Buff

Bloodthirster

Hextech Gunblade

Jeweled Gauntlet

Statikk Shiv

ZZ’rot Portal

The TFT 10.13 patch will drop on Wednesday June 24. All changes noted in this article are subject to change prior to the patch notes and 10.13 update.