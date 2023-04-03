Riot Mortdog drops big TFT Patch 13.7 changes: Vex, Warwick, and Hero Augments

Highlighting dozens of big Teamfight Tactics changes slated to drop in Patch 13.7 this week, game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer broke down changes for champions like Vex and Warwick, along with over two dozen Augment adjustments.

Following the TFT Set 8.5 Mid-Set update through Patch 13.6, and then a B-patch for the Glitched Out! Set launch update, Patch 13.7 is expected to bring about a large number of meta-impacting changes. Many of the adjustments slated to take place in Patch 13.7 were teased last week by Mortdog, and now the game designer has released the Patch Rundown for the update, breaking down a majority of balance changes taking place on live servers this week.

Several TFT Set 8.5 traits are getting a rework in Patch 13.7, from new Hacker breakpoints of 3/4/5 to the LaserCorps trait giving all units a drone at the breakpoint of four. Non-champions like H2ckerrim, Zac, and Training Dummies don’t get drones, though.

Vex won’t be deleting backline units with the ease she used to have after her empowered bolt got toned down after the first enemy hit and a significant nerf was applied to the Riftwalker’s secondary spell damage.

Warwick was also nerfed, where his spell now triggers “On Attack” every two attacks instead of every attack. Items like Runaan’s Hurricane and Titan’s Resolve were getting abused on Warwick, according to Mortdog, with the change to the Brawler reducing procs from those items in half.

Regular Augments like Built Different took a hit in TFT Patch 13.7. Riftwalker Crown now rewards players with Sparring Gloves and Start Guardian Crown’s item was changed from a Chalice of Power to a Tear of the Goddess.

Over 20 Hero Augments are getting adjusted in Patch 13.7, with buffs to Yasuo carry, Kai’Sa carry, and Vex carry. A majority of the TFT Set 8.5 Hero Augments previewed by Mortdog during the Patch Rundown were in fact buffs. Nerfs were applied to Warwick carry, Aatrox support, Malphite carry, and Sylas carry.

Players can test many of the Patch 13.7 balance changes on PBE servers and the official TFT Set 8.5 update will take place on April 5.