The 3 most improved items in TFT Set 8.5

The changes from TFT Set 8 to 8.5 helped some items more than others.

Out of all the new additions in Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5, sometimes some of the returning items can make the most waves in your matches. Here are three of the most improved items, specifically from Set 8 to Set 8.5 in TFT.

Now, just because these items have improved from the previous set doesn’t mean that they were bad before. But with new heroes, new traits, and some item changes, these three items provide a lot more use than before. You might’ve seen these items frequently in Set 8, but now you’ll see these three a lot in your ranked games.

Statikk Shiv is back to being one of the best items

Image via Riot Games

Out of all three of the items on this list, the Statikk Shiv is both the easiest to make and fit into teams for TFT Set 8.5.

Needing a Tear of the Goddess and a Recurve Bow to create it, it won’t be too hard to build thanks to its recipe avoiding the power-focused items of the B.F. Sword and the Needlessly Large Rod. Plus, the strongest units in the game right now all get stronger with a Statikk Shiv, with the Twisted Fate as the best example.

With its ability of doing damage to a chunk of enemies and lowering their magic resist, it works really well with the strong traits right now, especially Spellslinger. Even if that trait goes away, any magic damage-focused comps will get more value with a Statikk Shiv.

Shroud of Stillness gets even more use

Anytime in TFT when a magic-focused comp is leading the charge in the meta, the Shroud of Stillness will become a must-pick. Not only is it an easy tank item to get, it can shut down an enemy entirely if placed correctly.

Combining the Chain Vest and Sparring Gloves, you get an item that shoots a 1.5 hex-wide beam up towards your enemies. That beam increases their maximum mana by 35 percent until they cast for the first time. So, if you know most of the lobby places their carries on the right side, this item forces them to change their positioning or have a higher chance of losing against you.

Guardbreaker even stronger after introduction to TFT

Image via Riot Games

Last but not least, the Guardbreaker is a lot stronger in TFT Set 8.5 than anyone expected it to be. It isn’t a must-pick item, but if you can’t get the items you need on your carry, the Guardbreaker is the perfect replacement item if you can build it.

All you need to make a Guardbreaker is a Giant’s Belt and Sparring Gloves, which again, are two items that don’t include the power-focused ones. Plus, it gives the unit attack damage, crit chance, health, and ability power on top of doing more damage after hitting a shielded enemy.

Essentially, if you don’t know what to put on a unit, the Guardbreaker is a great way to fill in that gap.