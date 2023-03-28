Ox Force Twisted Fate comp guide for TFT Set 8.5

With the latest mid-set update live in Teamfight Tactics, here is a guide for the popular Ox Force Twisted Fate composition in TFT Set 8.5. With how recent this set update is, players are still figuring out which units are the strongest and can be built around, and Twisted Fate has started off strong.

Not only does this team use one of the new units in the set, but it also uses the updated version of the Ox Force trait to build a strong frontline as Twisted Fate whittles your opponents away.

To start, let’s run down all of the units you’ll want toward the end of the game for this comp.

All final units for Ox Force Twisted Fate TFT comp

In descending order from the rarity:

Annie (Gadgeteen/Ox Force/Spellslinger)

Fiora (Ox Force/Duelist)

Alistar (Ox Force/Mascot/Aegis)

Sona (Underground/Spellslinger/Heart)

Ekko (Star Guardian/Prankster/Aegis)

Neeko (Star Guardian/Spellslinger)

Twisted Fate (InfiniTeam/Duelist/Spellslinger)

Viego (Ox Force/Renegade/Heart)

Screengrab via Riot Games

The goal of this composition, as mentioned earlier, is to build a strong frontline as your weaker units pump out damage from afar. With this team built out, you’ll have four Ox Force, four Spellslinger, two Heart, two Star Guardian, two Aegis, and two Duelist.

Fans who have played Set 8 know the Ox Force trait, but the main change of it to Set 8.5 was making it more of a tank augment, giving their units more armor and magic resist instead of attack speed. As for Spellslinger, Duelist, Heart, and Aegis, they all remain the same. Spellslinger offers more ability power to its units while Duelist does the same for attack speed. Heart, Star Guardian, and Aegis round it out by giving team-wide ability power, mana, and magic resist.

Just like any other composition in TFT, you need to know who your carries are. For this composition, your carries are Twisted Fate, Neeko, and Annie. For the record, Annie is a tank carry, a unit you need for this composition in both the early and late game. The other two are where all of your damage should be coming from. Finally, for positioning, try and focus on putting Twisted Fate and Neeko in the back two corners, one for each.

Early game guide for Ox Force Twisted Fate TFT comp

One of the things you need to make sure of to get this comp right is the early game. If you mess up with this, you won’t be able to live long enough to get the rare units that are needed, like Twisted Fate and Neeko.

To start, focus on getting Annie in your team and build around her Gadgeteen trait. Then get units like Lulu, Lux and Poppy in. Use Lulu as your unit to stack the Twisted Fate items on, while Lux will be your Neeko replacement.

As for when you should level up, hit level six at 3-2, level seven at 4-1, and level eight at 4-5. This means that you should save money throughout 3-2 to 4-1, as that will allow for a quicker level up. After you hit level eight, focus on getting Twisted Fate, Neeko, Ekko, and Viego and getting them to their two-star versions.

Twisted Fate the key cog to this machine

Out of the two carries, there is a reason why the name of the comp revolves around Twisted Fate. His It’s Time to Duel ability allows him to stack cards for a short time and unleash them afterward, dealing magic damage to one target before doing a small magic area-of-effect hit with the final card.

Screengrab via Riot Games

On its own, the ability is strong, but Twisted Fate needs time to use it and get the most value out of it. Where it really becomes strong is with the items Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Hextech Gunblade. To start, Guinsoo’s Rageblade allows the equipped unit to get more attack speed with every attack it makes. This works really well with Twisted Fate’s ability, as his quick attacks from it add more stacks to the Rageblade. As for the Hextech Gunblade, the ability to heal is crucial for TF considering how little health he has.

Make sure to grab him whenever you can in the shop. Not only is he crucial to the comp, but getting a three-star Twisted Fate with strong items can lead to easy wins.

Neeko is the backup damage dealer

Asides from Twisted Fate, the other way to deal damage is with Neeko. Not only is she key to getting both the Star Guardian and Spellslinger traits up, but she is a strong unit in Set 8.5. Her ability Hop Blossoms allows her to do strong magic damage with its first two bounces before a powerful area-of-effect hit on the third bounce.

Her build isn’t as complicated as Twisted Fate, as the standard mana-focused magic items will work. From the Spear of Shojin to the Morellonomicon, Neeko will help whittle down the team so Twisted Fate can finish them off.

Even post-update, Twisted Fate comps remain strong

The early read for TFT Set 8.5 is that Twisted Fate is one of the strongest carries in the game. Not only is he capable of putting out a lot of damage with the right items, but he only gets stronger the longer fights go on with the Rageblade. With a recent patch affecting specific units, the Twisted Fate comp is still a good choice.

With how often he is picked in Set 8.5, time only knows how long this build will last in TFT.