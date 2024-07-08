NA rookie outplays veterans to win TFT Set 11 Americas Golden Spatula

Team Liquids’ newest addition to the Teamfight Tactics roster, Grea, won the Americas Golden Spatula tournament on July 7, earning him a seat at the Tactician’s Cup World Championship.

Over 32 of the best TFT Set 11 players from the Americas competed from July 5 to 7 at the first-ever Golden Spatula pan-regional finals. Riot changed the esports scene for Set 11 Inkborn Fables, combining NA, BR, and LATAM into one pan-region. And all three regions played their best to earn a TFT Worlds seed. Of the top eight who made it to day three, Grea from NA was the underdog sitting atop the leaderboard. Day three was his day to shine with two lobby wins and six top-four placements to win the Americas Golden Spatula.

The Americas Golden Spatula overall day three standings and scores. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grea isn’t a TFT newcomer but he is when it comes to organized play. He competed in one tournament during Set 10 but decided to go all-in for Set 11—and quickly skyrocketed on the ladder with 3.72 average across 474 games. Previously known as ‘melt in heart,’ his teammate Pockygom hyped Grea up as “a better player than sesuko and Dishsoap when he’s at his peak,” which is exactly what Grea proved at the Americas Golden Spatula.

“I kinda wanted to prove to myself that I could compete at the highest level,” said Grea. “I think I’ve done that and I’m really happy.”

Already qualified for TFT Set 11 Worlds on day three were Socks (NA) and Maikel (LAS)—both of whom were in the top eight, along with Bapzera from BR. Only one player in the top eight couldn’t qualify for the Tactician’s Crown and it ended up being Brazil’s top creator, Toddy. But BR had other representation in the top eight through Eusouolucas who ended up finishing third at the Americas Golden Spatula.

Toddy almost grabbed the Worlds seed from Wasianiverson, who had the highest Average Placement (AVP) heading into day three. But it was Wasianiverson’s worst day of TFT in a long time, running 111613 for the day. The third-place finish during game four and an eighth from Toddy during game six secured Wasianiverson as the AVP qualifier for the Americas pan-region.

Sliding under the radar on day three were Pockygom and Dishsoap, of which both players had four top-four finishes to secure a TFT Worlds invite. Grea may have dominated the NA veterans at the Golden Spatula but don’t count out Pockygom, Socks. and Dishsoap.

For Pockygom, earning a Worlds invite is a big deal after finishing fourth during the Reckoning Regional Finals, while this is Dishsoap’s second in a row World Championship appearance. Socks was one of the first NA competitors on the TFT esports scene and is often overlooked for running his mouth about the autobattler, but when he’s not trolling, Socks is a formidable opponent.

Based on NA players alone, we have a solid chance of winning the Tactian’s Crown World Championship again. And as a newly formed pan-region, Maikel, Eusouolucas, and Bapzera have an opportunity to bring home a title to LATAM or BR for the first time in TFT history. But the competition is tough, especially within the EMEA region, with former Worlds winner Double61 earning a seed along with top players like Wet Jungler, Solegesang, and the young upcoming Tactician Kubixon.

All TFT players competing at the first Tactician’s Crown World Championship will battle for a Set 11 Inkborn Fables title from June 12 to 14.

