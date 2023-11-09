Important TFT Set 10 PBE update sets up a huge patch

Riot Games dropped a second Teamfight Tactics Set 10 PBE update on Nov. 9, changing up bag size again for lower-cost units, while adjusting the Superfan trait and applying important bug fixes.

The second Remix Rumble update was about the same size as the day one Set 10 PBE patch, setting players up for a big update that is slated to drop on Nov. 10, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Around five to seven Remix Rumble champions are on the dev’s radar but the team feels confident heading into the second week of testing before TFT Set 10 officially launches.

Good morning and Happy Thursday! Here are the PBE changes you can expect later today!



Tomorrow will be our last bigger build before weekend, and there's still a few champs (5-7) left on our radar, but otherwise we are getting VERY close to happy. Keep giving feedback and thanks pic.twitter.com/3u8SrOAKoT — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) November 9, 2023

Much like the update on Nov. 8, bag size changes were the most significant balance levers pulled through the Nov. 9 update. The bag size for one-cost was dropped from 29 to 20, while the two-cost bag was reduced from 22 to 18. And the three-cost bag was dropped from 18 to 16. Each of these bag reductions will affect re-roll comps in TFT Set 10.

The Superfan trait received new abilities through the second Remix Rumble PBE update, providing two outcomes if the Superfan trait is active at the start of your planning phase, and your Headline champion has three items (of which a Superfan item doesn’t count).

“If you have three-plus item bench slots, it removes all three and displays a breadcrumb.”

“If you have less than three item bench slots, nothing happens and a different breadcrumb plays.”

A large number of evergreen Set 10 Augments were also adjusted like Cyberntic Leach getting removed and Cybernetic Uplink taking its place. And Crash Test Dummies, a powerful early game Augment, will no longer show up at Stage 2-1.

Players can test the TFT Set 10 No. 9 PBE changes when they drop at around 1pm CT.