First TFT Set 10 PBE patch: Bag size reduced, Ziggs buffed, and Heartsteel nerfed

Riot Games dropped Teamfight Tactics Set 10 on the PBE servers on Nov. 7 and followed up with the first update on Nov. 8, fixing bugs while applying a few significant changes.

The first TFT Set 10 PBE update that dropped on Nov. 8 was small compared to previous sets. Changes featured in the PBE Remix Rumble patch were nerfs applied to the Heartsteel trait, a few minor Augment adjustments, around a dozen champion tweaks, and a significant bag change to four and five-cost units. The balance team still has work to do on Set 10, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, but he’s “feeling very confident about where we can get this.”

Good morning everyone. The hype around Remix Rumble is awesome! Thank you all to everyone!



Here are the changes based on the first half day of testing so far. Keep the feedback coming! Still lots to do, but I'm still feeling very confident about where we can get this. pic.twitter.com/zGHFKHv85r — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) November 8, 2023

Bag changes to four and five-cost champions are likely the most significant changes made through the first TFT Set 10 PBE patch. The four-cost bag size was reduced from 11 to 10 and the five-cost was reduced from 10 to nine. Hitting a three-star tier-five champion in Remix Rumble is essentially gone and even harder now with tier-four champions.

Heartsteel is the economy trait for TFT Set 10, gaining Hearts per loss at each Stage. The Hearts gained were slightly reduced, especially during the late-game Stages, and the Heart multiplier was also nerfed. Heartsteel is still a good economy trait, though. A buff was applied to the Crowd Diver trait, triggering through on-kill effects from traits like Heartsteel and Healing Orbs.

Multiple balance levers were adjusted for Zed, while Riot also fixed a bug with Zed’s clones. And Ziggs had multiple balance levers buffed, increasing the number of bombs per cast while buffing damage from main and small bombs.

Players can test out Remix Rumble through the PBE servers until the official launch of TFT Set 10 takes place on Nov. 21.