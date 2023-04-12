How to watch TFT Set 8.5 EMEA Golden Spatula Cup 3

Over 100 of the best Teamfight Tactics players throughout the EMEA region will compete for a direct invite to the Regional Finals in the Golden Spatula Cup 3.

Players within the EMEA region are two patches away from the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from May 12 to 14. The third and final TFT Golden Spatula Cup for the region will feature a total of 128 players from a variety of countries competing for a coveted direct invite to the EMEA Regional Finals. Players who already earned an invite from the first two Golden Spatula Cups were Tsarou from GSC1 and 5454 through GSC2.

When does TFT GSC3 start?

Played on Patch 13.7, gameplay at GSC3 will highlight what the TFT Set 8.5 Worlds meta will look like. The EMEA tournament will take place over the course of three days, from April 14 to 16 on Twitch. Games played on April 14 will start at 8:30am CT, while the start time for competition played on April 15 and 16 is 5:30am CT.

Image via Rising Legends Riot Games

Casting the third EMEA Golden Spatula Cup are Rising Legneds veterans like ImpetousPanda, CounterfeitCast, WitaCasts, Nibiiria, and Meeix. Also joining them on the desk are Snoodyboo, MorganCasts, and BarryBadden.

What is the format for EMEA GSC3?

Playing for a Regional Finals invite and a slice of the 11,450€ prize pool, 128 players will start on April 14 but only 64 will advance to the second day. The field is cut in half once again following the results from day two, featuring the top 32 players competing on April 16.

Players at GSC3 are also competing for Golden Spatula Cup points, with the highest points earners from all three tournaments also earning invites to the TFT Set 8.5 Regional Finals.