TFT Set 8 Golden Spatula Cup 2 EMEA: Standings, format, and scores

One out of 128 players will earn an invite to the Regional Finals.

The second Teamfight Tactics Golden Spatula Cup featured 128 players from over a dozen countries, rewarding the winner of the tournament with a direct invite to the Rising Legends Regional Finals.

Scheduled to take place over the course of three days, from March 10 to 12, the second EMEA Golden Spatula Cup was played on Patch 13.5. The format showcased six games played during each day of competition, with players getting reseeded during every game of the Swiss rounds. A total of 64 players advanced to day two and only the top 32 made it to the final day of the second EMEA Golden Spatula Cup in TFT Set Eight.

March 10 Golden Spatula Cup 2 standings

Players earned an invite to the second EMEA Golden Spatula Cup through Regional Championships, the GSC Open Qualifier, and from the EMEA ladder snapshots. Both Cerebrus and Xuso0 started the first day off strong with back-to-back first-place finishes. Also sitting atop the leaderboard after two games were Ging, Stinkyabuser, TFTMarx, and Tarteman.

Standings after two games

After four games played, Lyyyress was sitting atop the leaderboard with three first-place lobby wins and no bottom-four finishes. Also winning three out of four games heading into game five was Wet Jungler, sitting in second place overall.

standings after four games

Lyyyress continued to dominate GSC2 with six top-four finishes and tied for first with TFTMarx at 40 points to wrap up the first day of competition. Only 64 players advanced to day two with a cutoff of 27 points.

Overall standings day one

All scores and standings at the second TFT Set Eight EMEA Golden Spatula Cup will get updated at the end of each day of competition.