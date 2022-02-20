How to play TFT 6.5 Hextech build in Neon Nights

Teamfight Tactics‘ Set 6.5 introduced the Hextech trait, a solid vertical Neon Nights trait that provides a shield and bonus damage on hit.

The Hextech build is a vertical trait within TFT Set 6.5 that can slot in synergy traits like Striker and Brawler, providing players a strong board from the early to late game. Vertical traits gain more power and/or defense the more units you have on the battlefield with that trait. Players can also craft a Spatula with a Rod to make a Hextech emblem or gain an emblem from trait synergy with TFT Set 6.5 Hextech Augments.

With the release of Neon Nights, the champion Sivir has become a primary carrier within the Hextech build. However, the TFT team is working on a fix for a bug associated with the champion, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

The Hextech trait provides all units with the trait a four-second shield at the start of combat via a pulse that gets sent out from the Hextech core, along with additional bonus damage on hit while the shield is active. Pulses increase with each breakpoint within the Hextech trait at 2/4/6/8. The shield provided does not stack. The shield’s strength, along with the bonus magic damage, increases at each breakpoint.

Image via uL Argo

Opening with a Hextech build isn’t hard to manage using TFT Set 6.5 champions like Jarvin IV, Nocturne, Sejuani, and Lucian to hit the breakpoint of four. Nocturne is the ideal item holder for Sivir and has value during the late game via his Unspeakable Horror spell that stuns enemies and deals damage over the duration of the stun. Rek’Sai is a solid early-game Neon Nights champion that can provide Brawler synergy with the addition of Sejuani. Swain, on the other hand, is a good Hextech bot to slot in until you find a Lucian.

Sivir is a four-cost TFT Set 6.5 champion with the Hextech trait. She wants attack speed to deal the most damage with her Ricochet spell. Within the Hextech build, Sivir is the primary carry with Lucian and Alistar as secondary carriers. Alistar is a Colossus-trait champion taking up two spots on the battlefield. It’s worth losing the unit spot due to Alistar’s Pulverize spell, hitting multiple enemy units with a crowd control effect that stuns and deals magic damage.

Ideal items on Alistar are Titan’s Resolve and Bramble Vest, along with either Morellonimicon or Frozen Heart. Sivir wants Statikk Shiv first and foremost, followed by Guinsoo’s Rageblade. The third item is typically Quicksilver, preventing crowd control effects from stopping her Ricochet spell. And the best way to support Sivir in TFT Set 6.5 is with as many Zeke’s Herald’s you can craft on Lucian.