How to play LeBlanc carry in TFT Set 8

If you’re looking for some spicy comps to climb the ladder in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack!, then we have the perfect one for you.

After almost a year after its latest appearance, LeBlanc has returned to the autobattler, with a new ability and three different traits. Despite being changed to a tier-three unit, the mage assassin maintained a similar identity in how she functions within the game mode.

While the majority of players will be contesting the strongest comps, you can use this atypical carry to guarantee yourself a top-four finish. With the right units and items, LeBlanc can become a strong unit that can blow up any target with her sigils.

Trait synergies for LeBlanc in TFT Set Eight

The TFT Set Eight tier-three champion has three traits: A.D.M.I.N., Spellslinger, and Hacker. A.D.M.I.N.’s trait varies from game to game and it activates with two units on the field. It will allow you to configure the cause and the effect: learn more about it in our TFT A.D.M.I.N. guide. The best effects for this comp are either mana or ability power increase, so prioritize those whenever you can.

Hacker is also triggered with at least two units. These units will gain Omnivamp and summon an H4ckerr!m. The unit placed in the rider hex will be sent to the enemy backline, becoming untargetable for the first two seconds of combat. It’s the best way to quickly take down squishy enemy carries at the start of a fight.

Lastly, Spellslingers’ auto attack every five seconds fires a magic orb at a random target, exploding for 50 percent ability power (as magic damage). It adds a considerable amount of damage during late-game fights.

In this comp, LeBlanc will get access to all three traits and their respective effects, making her a potential carry for your board. That said, LeBlanc is also highly reliant on her items to increase her ability’s damage.

Best items for LeBlanc in TFT Set Eight

In order to become the main damage dealer of your team comp, LeBlanc needs to either maximize her output with one cast of the spell or be in a position to spam it as often as possible.

Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet are essential items for this. The latter allows her Sigil of Malice to crit and amplify her critical damage, while Blue Buff will speed up her subsequent casts after the first. In addition to that, the mana item will also make LeBlanc fire some sigils at the beginning of the round.

With these two items, LeBlanc should be able to take down almost any unit in the mid game. Remember that if her target dies, she will use the remaining sigils plus one sigil at the nearest enemy.

There are two options for the final item: Giant Slayer and Archangel’s Staff. Both are great in increasing LeBlanc’s damage, with the first being the better option against tanky frontlines. The staff, on the other hand, will scale better the longer the fight lasts. Alternatively, you can also get a Rabadon’s Deathcap to increase the unit’s ability power.

These are the best items you can build on LeBlanc to make her the carry of your team. If you can’t find the right components, use them on other units to maximize efficiency.

Comps for LeBlanc in TFT Set Eight

If you’re looking to play the LeBlanc comp, the main objective should be collecting the right items and making her a three-star unit as soon as possible. To do so, it’s vital to rush level seven or level eight to increase the chances of finding her.

At the start of the game, prioritize the Tear of the Goddess and the Needlessly Large Rod because they are the most important components.

Image via Riot Games

Annie is the only unit you need to keep in the early stages. Pick her up whenever available and try to build a comp that allows you to go for damage limitation. By doing this, you can get priority at the carousels while also going on a losing streak to snowball your economy.

You can make a strong early-game comp with Lux, Poppy, Rell, Annie, and Yuumi. These five units will allow you to activate the Defender, Spellslinger, and Star Guardian traits. You can also use Yuumi as an item holder before you find LeBlanc, as well as trigger the Gadgeteen trait if you find Zoe (and get to level six).

You will have to use the following units to get LeBlanc’s traits activated: Annie, LeBlanc, Sona, Soraka, Taliyah, Zoe, and Alistar. At level eight, you can also add an Ekko to trigger the Aegis trait and increase your team’s defensive stats. In a meta where most team comps rely on magic damage carries, the Aegis’s team buff is an effective countermeasure.

Once you have built up enough gold, you can push and get level eight and collect all the tier-three and tier-four units. Prioritize LeBlanc, give her the items and use the rest of your items to strengthen your frontline, possibly on Ekko or Annie. Gargoyle Stoneplate, Ionic Spark, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, and Sunfire Cape are all great choices: try to build according to your opponents’ team compositions. If you have additional offensive items left on the bench, use them on Soraka or Taliyah and use them as secondary carries.

Image via Riot Games

Unless someone else contests your unit, you should be able to get three-star LeBlanc in most scenarios. Once that is done, you should sit back and watch her burst down all targets on the field.