How TFT Set 10 Big Shot trait works

Every Teamfight Tactics set has its staple backline trait ready to shred through enemy team comps. In Set 10, that trait is Big Shot, featuring carriers like Miss Fortune, Ezreal, and Jhin.

Big Shot champions in TFT Set 10 are all about the attack damage, shredding the health off enemy units while a solid frontline protects them from harm. The Big Shot trait isn’t a verticle one, though, with players typically having only two to four of the Remix Rumble champions in at one time.

Big Shot TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Each Remix Rumble champion in Set 10 has a Headliner bonus, providing additional power and effects. Each of the Big Shot TFT champions can function as a carrier, making their Headline version highly sought after at various times throughout a game.

Corki (8-bit, Big Shot) : Headliner grants bonus attack damage.

: Headliner grants bonus attack damage. Kai’Sa (K/DA, Big Shot) : Headliner grants additional range and attack damage.

: Headliner grants additional range and attack damage. Miss Fortune (Jazz, Big Shot) : Headliner grants bonus attack damage.

: Headliner grants bonus attack damage. Ezreal (Heartsteel, Big Shot) : Headliner grants bonus attack damage.

: Headliner grants bonus attack damage. Jhin (Maestro, Big Shot): Headliner grants bonus attack damage and an extra Grand Finale Rifle at combat start.

The breakpoints for the Big Shot trait are 2/4/6, with units that have the Big Shot trait gaining additional attack damage at each breakpoint. And after casting, the Set 10 champions gain even more attack damage.

Corki as a one-cost has reroll potential whereas Kai’Sa and Miss Fortune have already established themselves as solid reroll TFT Set 10 champions as of Patch 13.23. Of the three, Miss Fortune is the strongest at time of writing, synergizing with Jazz and the Superfan trait.

Ezreal is the four-cost carrier in a vertical Heartsteel comp and Jhin is a solid five-cost champion who can help break through enemy comps during the late-game stages.