How Mirage TFT Set 7 Dragonlands trait works

High-variance traits return to Teamfight Tactics Set Seven via the Mirage trait, expanding upon the Mutant trait from Gizmos & Gadgets.

Set Three Galaxies sparked the first game-to-game variance that led to the Mutant trait in Gizmos & Gadgets, and now the Mirage trait in TFT Set Seven. Similar to Mutant, the Mirage trait in Dragonlands has a total of seven possible traits that randomly get selected on a game-to-game basis. The trait has four breakpoints at 2/4/6/8 and five Set Seven champions: Leona, Yone, Nunu, Daeja, and Yasuo.

Breakpoints stay the same with each variation that appears when players start a new game. Variations have similarities to previous TFT traits while standing on their own within the Dragonlands set.

Electric Overload : Attacking or being hit by an attack prompts a chance to deal a percentage of maximum health magic damage to adjacent enemies. The chance increases at each breakpoint.

: Attacking or being hit by an attack prompts a chance to deal a percentage of maximum health magic damage to adjacent enemies. The chance increases at each breakpoint. Warlord’s Honor : Mirage units gain bonus health and ability power that increases at each breakpoint. Each victorious combat the Mirage units participate in increases the bonus by 10 percent, stacking up to five times.

: Mirage units gain bonus health and ability power that increases at each breakpoint. Each victorious combat the Mirage units participate in increases the bonus by 10 percent, stacking up to five times. Dawnbringer’s Determination : The first time a Mirage unit drops below 50 percent health, it rapidly heals for a portion of its maximum health, increasing at breakpoints.

: The first time a Mirage unit drops below 50 percent health, it rapidly heals for a portion of its maximum health, increasing at breakpoints. Duelist’s Dexterity : Mirage units gain bonus attack speed that increases at the trait’s breakpoints, up to eight stacks.

: Mirage units gain bonus attack speed that increases at the trait’s breakpoints, up to eight stacks. Spellsword’s Enchantment : During each combat, Mirage units gain ability power per attack that increases at trait breakpoints.

: During each combat, Mirage units gain ability power per attack that increases at trait breakpoints. Executioner’s Edge : Attacks and spells from Mirage units critically strike units below a health threshold that increases at breakpoints.

: Attacks and spells from Mirage units critically strike units below a health threshold that increases at breakpoints. Pirate’s Greed: After each combat round, gain a treasure chest that contains gold and sometimes other TFT Dragonlands loot.

Daeja is the dragon with the Mirage trait, a tier-four that has a gold cost of eight in the shop. Her spell hits large groups of clumped enemies while Daeja’s passive supports sources of magic damage. And Yasuo is the five-cost TFT Set Seven champion in the trait, a powerful legendary with low mana whose third cast deals triple the damage.

Both Daeja and Yasuo are candidates for a primary carry within a comp focusing on the Mirage trait in Dragonlands. Yone and Yasuo together on the battlefield activate the Warrior trait, increasing attack damage. And Nunu synergizes with the Cavalier trait, providing the frontline defense to a TFT comp with the ability to potentially hit backline primary carriers when positioned properly.

Players can test the Mirage trait out via PBE servers starting on May 23. Meta comps and gameplay strategy will get updated following the official release of TFT Set Seven Dragonlands on June 8.