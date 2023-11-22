How Kayn works as 5-cost in TFT Set 10

Teamfight Tactics Set 10 showcases music from dozens of different genres, with Kayn leading the boy band Heartsteel as a five-cost legendary unit in Remix Rumble.

Challenging K/DA as one of the top vertical traits in TFT Set 10 is Heartsteel, which is the economy trait for Remix Rumble as well. Leading the boy band is Kayn as a legendary five-cost champion, while also serving as the top-end carry for the Edgelord trait. Kayn even has a unique trait in TFT Set 10 called Wildcard, earning his Tactician either gold or health.

How to play Kayn in TFT Set 10

Set 10 Sett | Image via Riot Games

Kayn is getting slotted into an end-game TFT Set 10 comp through vertical Heartsteel builds and as a legendary that can replace a unit like Yone in Edgelord builds that are activating the trait at either three or five.

What is Kayn’s spell and Headliner effect in Set 10?

Kayn uses Shadow Slash to deal with enemies in TFT Set 10, dashing through enemies while dealing magic damage and Chilling (reducing attack speed) them for a few seconds. And if Kayn has only one target, Kayn will immediately cast Shadow Slash again.

The Headliner bonus grants Kayn bonus ability power while synergizing with Kayn’s unique Wildcard trait. Wildcard has Kayn transform after combat, turning into a Shadow Assassin if you win and Rhaast when you lose. Both forms benefit the player, though. The Shadow Assassin form grants gold, with Kayn’s Headliner effect adding even more gold. Rhaast earns the player Tactician health upon losing combat, which is also increased through Kayn’s Headliner effect.

Of the two forms that Kayn will transform into, Shadow Assassin is naturally better as extra gold during the final battles can help a player two-star a legendary like Kayn or give that boost to level up to nine or 10. Getting Tactician health upon losses will matter, especially in close games, and could mean the difference between a top-four and bottom-four finish.

What are Kayn’s traits and best items?

Other than Wildcard, which is more of an ability than a trait, Kayn has Heartsteel and Edgelord. The Heartsteel trait is all about collecting hearts and converting them into rewards, while Edgelord boosts its units with attack speed while granting champions slash attacks upon dropping below a health threshold.

Yone is a solid item holder for Kayn, using items like Hand of Justice and Quicksilver, which are solid go-to items that benefit both champions. Jeweled Gauntlet powers up those critical strikes and Guardbreaker is a solid third item option as well.