Here’s every TFT Set 4 new, reworked, and removed item

There are two new items and eight Spatula items.

Riot revealed the remaining Teamfight Tactics Set Four spoilers today, including every new, removed, and reworked item in Fates.

A total of 58 champions within TFT Set Four were introduced, along with every Origin and Class trait in Fates. Riot also announced the new Spatula items that correlate with traits, as well as two new items.

New Set Four TFT items

A total of two new items are getting added to Fates, replacing the two that are getting removed.

Iron Will

Chain Vest (25 Armor) and Negatron Cloak (25 Magic Resist).

A direct representation of the individual components, the holder gains 25 Armor and 25 Magic Resist for each enemy targeting them.

Sunfire Cape

Chain Vest (25 Armor) and Giant’s Belt (200 Health).

At the start of combat, and every three seconds thereafter, a random enemy within two hexes is burned for 20 percent of their maximum health over six seconds.

Any healing they receive is reduced by 50 percent.

Sunfire Cape is a Unique item.

Removed TFT items

Only two items have been removed from TFT Set Four: Red Buff and Sword Breaker. The latter was hardly used and Red Buff was bumped for being an item that only worked on a couple of top-performing champions.

Set Four Spatula items

Every one of the TFT Set Three Spatula items was removed, replaced by new ones that correlate with the Fates Origins and Class traits.

Duelist’s Zeal

Spatula and Recurve Bow (15 percent attack).

Unique: Champion with Duelist’s Zeal gains the Duelist trait.

Elderwood Heirloom

Spatula and Negatron Cloak (25 Magic Resist)

Unique: Champion equipped with Elderwood Heirloom gains the Elderwood trait.

Mage’s Cap

Spatula and Tear of the Goddess (15 spell mana).

Unique: Champion with Mage’s Cap gains the Mage trait.

Mantle of Dusk

Spatula and Needlessly Large Rod (20 percent spell power).

Unique: Champion equipped with Mantle of Dusk gains Dusk trait.

Sword of the Divine

Spatula and B.F. Sword (15 percent Attack Damage).

Unique: Champion with Sword of the Divine gains the Divine trait.

Vanguard’s Cuirass

Spatula and Chain Vest (25 Armor).

Unique: Champion with Vanguard’s Cuirass gains the Vanguard trait.

Warlord’s Banner

Spatula and Giant’s Belt (200 Health).

Unique: Champion equipped with Warlord’s Banner gains the Warlord trait.

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Spatula and Sparring Gloves (10 percent Dodge and Crit chance).

Unique: Champion equipped with Youmuu’s’ Ghostblade gains the Assassin trait.

Reworked TFT items

Blue Buff, along with Spear of Shojin, were classified as reworked items. Changes were applied to provide more versatility among champions.

Blue Buff

Two Tears of the Goddess (15 mana each)

After a champion has completed casting their spell, that wearer gains 20 mana.

Spear of Shojin

B.F. Sword (15 Attack Damage) and Tear of the Goddess (15 mana).

The holder’s basic attacks restore eight mana on-hit.

Players can check out all the new TFT Set Four items on the PBE when it launches between Sept. 1 to 3. The official release of Fates is set for Sept. 16.