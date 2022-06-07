Best TFT Set 7 comps to play at Dragonlands launch

Adventures within the Dragonlands begins with the release of Teamfight Tactics Set Seven, showcasing a wide variety of vertical and synergistic comps for players of all levels.

Two weeks of PBE testing for Set Seven has outlined a handful of best TFT comps to learn for the Dragonlands launch. The new set offers players several improvements over Set Six, from Draconic Augments (formerly Hextech Augments) that drop at new times and offer players better choices via a reroll option to a Treasure Dragon Armory designed to help players complete their comps.

Similar to Set Six, players will want to adjust strategies based on Draconic Augments and items during the early game. There are several best early-game comps that transition into the best late-game builds, but sometimes playing flexibly is the best way to play TFT. And prior to diving into gameplay, players should familiarize themselves with traits and champions from the Dragonlands set.

Astral Dragonlands comp

Astral is the built-in TFT reroll comp of Set Seven, similar to Yordles from Set Six. Instead of having champions portal onto your bench, though, every fifth shop showcases an increased chance of Astral units while also providing players with an Orb.

Image via TFT Team Builder

The reroll Dragonlands comp is flexible, allowing players to go full vertical Mage or late-game Aurelion Sol carry with a Bruiser frontline. Vertical Mage builds can use Lillia and Nami as the primary carriers. Vladimir is also a solid defensive carry should players need more frontline defense. Ideal items on Illaoi are Hand of Justice, Ionic Spark, and Quicksilver. Spear of Shojin with AP items like Deathcap and Archangels Staff are great on Nami while Vladimir wants defensive TFT Set Seven items like Dragonsclaw and Warmogs/Bramble Vest.

Image via TFT Team Builder

Flexible Astral comps can use Ryze as a possible carry but a three-star Varus and Illaoi are typically better heading into the late game stages. Splashing Lulu activates the Evoker and Mystic traits while Ornn activates the Bruiser trait. Aurelion Sol provides three Astral upon entering the battlefield for a total of six Astral and flex. Spear of Shojin, Statikk Shiv, and Guinsoo’s Rageblade are strong items on Varus. And Illaoi wants defensive items.

Ragewing Set Seven comp

Ragewing is a strong trait throughout all stages in Set Seven. Going nine via a Draconic Augment is preferred but six will work too. Primary carriers can be Xayah, Swain, or Shyvana. Swain is good during the early game with items like Rageblade and Statikk Shiv, which can also work on Xayah with an AD item or two like Deathblade, Giant Slayer, and Infinity Edge.

Image via TFT Team Builder

Shyvana is squishy, so she needs defensive items in conjunction with Titans Resolve. And Hecarim is a solid defense carry on the frontline, using items like Dragons Claw and Warmogs.

Players can also run an Assassin version of Rageblade with Kayn as the primary carrier and Qiyanna as a secondary carrier. Kayn works best with Infinity Edge and Hand of Justice while Qiyana was speed from Rageblade.

Assassin Set Seven comp

Other than Kayn as a primary carrier for an Assassin build with Ragewing units, Diana and Talon are strong Set Seven champions as well. Reroll Diana was popular during the Dragonlands PBE testing, using items like Blood Thirster and Infinity Edge. Talon is a four-cost carry using Infinity Edge as well, along with items like Edge of Night.

Image via TFT Team Builder

Pyke is the optimal late-game Assassin carrier. Talon items work best with Pyke, along with a Quicksilver to ensure he keeps executing backline units. Players will want to run Thresh for Whispers synergies and to activate Guardian with Braum. And the best Scalescorn units to run with Assassins are Olaf and Lillia.

Jade Dragonlands comp

The Dragonlands Jade trait is strong during the late game but lacks power during the early game stages. It’s often best to run a combination of Dragonmancer, Tempest, and Jade at level six. Upon picking up a Shi Oh Yu from the shop, players can transition into a variety of late-game comps.

Image via TFT Team Builder

Players can run up to 12 Jade units, depending on emblems and Draconic Augments. Most TFT Set Seven comps will run six with Shi Oh Yu providing three. Ideal items for the dragon are Hand of Justice, Infinity Edge, and Edge of Night. Volibear is also a strong carry who benefits from the speed and health provided by the Jade trait. The big bear will need a Quicksilver to prevent getting stunned, along with Rageblade and Hand of Justice. And adding Legend will turn Volibear into a nightmare for your opponent to deal with after consuming Shi Oh Yu.

Revel Corki

Revel and Cannoneer pair together within the TFT Set Seven Dragonlands set, showcasing Corki and Senna as the primary carriers. Senna is a reroll comp that incorporates Trainer synergies during the early game to keep players health from dropping to critical levels. She uses AD items like Infinity Edge, Giant Slayer, and Deathblade best. Last Whisper is also a solid option since the comp doesn’t run any champions with the Whisper trait.

Image via TFT Team Builder

Corki is a four-cost Set Seven champion that can sometimes miss with his cannon shot, similar to Jhin from previous sets. Adding Whisper units like Sylas and Thresh provide frontline defense in conjunction with Braum while shredding the opposing team’s armor and magic resistance while also activating the Guardian trait. Ideal items on Corki are Infinity Edge, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Giant Slayer.

Whispers Sy’fen

The Whispers trait in TFT Set Seven is unique, reducing armor and magic resistance from enemy units while stacking attack damage and ability power at each breakpoint. Running two Whispers works as a support synergy piece but to run a Whispers carry, players will want at least four Whispers and possibly six, following a nerf to the trait in the final PBE patch.

Image via TFT Team Builder

Sy’fen the dragon provides three Whispers and is a solid melee carry that wants items like Hand of Justice and Infinity Edge. Blood Thirster and Quicksilver are both good third option choices depending on the lobby meta. Ornn is a good secondary carrier with defensive items. And slotting in three Mages supports the build during the midgame stages and allows players to add Zoe for late-game strength.

Image via TFT Team Builder

Running six Whisper replaces Zoe with Pyke and Thresh for Illaoi. Players can then add Diana and Braum for Scalescorn, Guardian, and Assassin synergy.