TFT team claws together Set 7 hotfix for Nami and gang following Dragonlands set launch

Nami's run as the Mage warlord of the Dragonlands isles has come to an end.

A hotfix for Teamfight Tactics Set Seven will drop later today, according to design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, nerfing Nami and Verus while also fixing a Sylas bug.

Nami and Verus reroll have been running the Dragonlands realm but their Astral dominance is coming to a quick end via a B-patch taking place on June 10. Scheduled to hit live servers later today, the hotfix slashes Nami’s spell damage and reduces Verus’ attack speed slightly. The TFT Set Seven 12.11 B-patch also resolved a bug tied to Sylas, ensuring the dragon is mana-locked while his shield is active.

We want everyone to have the best weekend possible in Dragonlands, so we will be deploying the following micropatch later today. (Don't ask when, I'll post when it's live.)



— Riot Mort (@Mortdog) June 10, 2022

“We want everyone to have the best weekend possible in Dragonlands, so we will be deploying the following micropatch later today,” said Mortdog.

Nami : Spell damage nerfed from 175/225/275 to 100/150/200

: Spell damage nerfed from 175/225/275 to 100/150/200 Varus : Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7 Varus : Mana nerfed from 60/120 to 75/150

: Mana nerfed from 60/120 to 75/150 Sylas: Dragon is now mana-locked while the shield is active

The TFT Set Seven team is also working on an upgrade to Shyvana that is slated to drop via Patch 12.12 on June 23.

Shyvana update on PBE soon! We're making her Flame Breath duration longer and sweep the battlefield while she's moving. Hopefully we'll see s'more nice, roasty moments.



Let us know what you think!



— impuuuu ☃️ (@impuuuu) June 10, 2022

A nerf to Nami and Varus will likely bump the Astral reroll comp from one of the best Set Seven comps to play at the Dragonlands launch to a C-tier build for now. Patch 12.12 will also address the Mage bug that is still active, potentially allowing Nami to return to the meta.

The TFT Set Seven 12.11 B-patch will drop into live servers later today. No specific time for the Dragonlands hotfix was revealed by the team at the time of writing.