Best TFT Set 4 champion tier list at launch

A meta shift has taken place in Teamfight Tactics, with the focus moving from building around items and Galaxies to one on champions in the new Fates set.

Placing in the top four of a lobby requires knowing which TFT Set Four champions dominate during certain stages, when to transition, and the best Fates comps to build towards. A number of champions are viable carries, while others are necessary for a comp to thrive. But the new Chosen mechanic also plays a major role throughout all three stages within Fates. From The Boss Sett and one-punch Lee Sin to Sejuani and Cassiopeia, here are the best TFT Set Four champions to play.

S-tier

Following a number of balance changes made during the PBE testing period, prior to the launch of TFT Set Four, only a few champions are truly S-tier. Some of these champions, like Aphelios, are best as a Chosen. And others like Sett and Riven are able to dominate without the extra buffs.

Sett

Riven

Chosen Aphelios

Chosen Yasuo

A-tier

A majority of the best champions fall under A-tier for now, but have the potential to become S-tier as the meta develops. Cassiopeia is often overlooked as an A-tier champ, but is able to hit an opponent’s backline with her spell while serving as a solid frontline unit. Sejuani is another frontline unit players should take advantage of at the launch of TFT Set Four, since she is able to wipe out multiple units with her Firecracker spell.

Champions like Aphelios and Yasuo also drop a notch when they aren’t a Chosen, while a majority of the five-cost units are worthy of being listed as an A-tier champion. And some one-cost champions like Garen and Nidalee, can take priority when a player is able to three-star them.

Talon

Morgana

Cassiopeia

Sejuani

Shen

Chosen or three-star Garen

Chosen or three-star Nidalee

Three-star Tahm Kench

Three-star Sylas

Katarina

Kalista

Aatrox

Ashe

Jhin

Warwick

Lee Sin

Azir

Ezreal

Two-star Lillia

Two-star Zilean

Chosen/three-star Jax

Akali

B-tier

Most B-tier champions aren’t bad and can elevate in status when three-starred or played as a Chosen. These champions are necessary to round out comp synergies. They can also pull their weight during the early-game and mid-stages while players set up to transition towards a late-game, fully fleshed-out comp.

Jarvan IV is an ideal example of a solid B-tier champion. He is able to hit an opponent’s backline with his ability while providing shields with his Keeper synergy. A Chosen Elise is a great champion to play during the early stages with three Cultist, as is a Chosen Wukong or Diana.

Five-cost champs like Kayn also have potential to become an A-tier champ when high-rolled, and a player can activate either his Darkin or Shadow abilities.

Kayne

Chosen or three-star Elise

Chosen or three-star Wukong

Chosen Diana

Annie

Janna

Jax

Pyke

Teemo

Jinx

Thresh

Vi

Zed

Irelia

Nunu

Veigar

Kindred

Xin Zhao

Yummi

Ahri

Kennen

Lillia

Yone

C-tier

Due to the Chosen mechanic and a system change to rerolls in the shop, there aren’t any TFT Set Four champions that are unplayable. C-tier champs are mostly filler units during transitional stages but have the potential to wreak havoc under the right circumstances.