How to play Aphelios in TFT Set 8

The Weapon of the Faithful can choose which weapon to use in this Set Eight Monsters Attack!

The Weapon of the Faithful returns to the Convergence in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as a legendary backline carry with an ability that can be modified by players to suit different situations.

Trait synergies for Aphelios in TFT Set Eight

The TFT Set Eight champion has three traits: Ox Force, Sureshot, and Arsenal. As usual for five-cost units, his Arsenal trait is unique and means that whenever Aphelios enters the field, an arsenal opens up for the player to choose one of his three ability forms.

The first option is Duskwave, in which Aphelios unleashes a wave of energy in a cone in his target’s direction, locking onto and dealing damage to all enemies hit. Binding Eclipse makes Aphelios cast forth a lunar spotlight towards the largest group of units, dealing damage and stunning all enemies hit. Finally, Onslaught causes Aphelios to sling chakrams and deal massive damage to nearby enemies.

Ox Force grants attack speed to all Ox Force units that increase with their missing percent health. All Ox Force units also become invulnerable for one second the first time they would die in combat. Each breakpoint increases the percentage of attack speed granted to Ox Force.

Sureshot’s receive bonus attack damage for the rest of combat every five seconds. Each breakpoint increases the percentage of attack damage granted to Sureshots.

Each of Aphelios’s synergies contributes to forming a powerful backline unit with the capabilities to carry the composition with the right items. But it will be necessary to build a good economy during the early phase of the game to get a legendary unit.

Best items for Aphelios in TFT Set Eight

Aphelios is an endgame unit in TFT Set Eight, the player will likely want other units to hold onto Aphelios’ items until they get a copy of him.

As an attack damage unit it’s not difficult to find options to hold items that will buff his basic attacks, attack speed, and mana regeneration, since Aphelios has 140 mana. The best items for Aphelios are Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Giant Slayer, Spear of Shojin, and depending on the composition it is possible to use Last Whisper as well.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade is the essential item for many backline units, it quickly builds up a large amount of attack speed.

Giant Slayer is an item that helps to take on enemy frontlines with high amounts of health. It increases the damage done by both the equipped unit’s attacks and its abilities.

Spear of Shojin is extremely useful on units with a high mana cost to use their abilities. Along with effects that grant more attack speed represents a large amount of mana being restored.

Last Whisper is also an option to help overcome the opponent’s frontline, reducing the armor of enemies hit for a while.

Comps for Aphelios in TFT Set Eight

Most TFT comps that need to include five-cost units need a strong early game, ideally with a winning streak to maintain an economy capable of reaching level eight. Finding Hero Augments from Aphelios can also be an indicator to use a comp with him.

Starting with Gadgeteen is a good option. It is possible to use Alistar as the main tank and Lulu as the damage in the back. Undergrounds can also help maintain the economy when there isn’t a strong board before the first PvP round.

Mid-game is when you’ll need to set your final comp. Other Sureshots units make a great backline to enable Aphelios’ damage while finding frontline units allows you to protect him long enough for him to deal a lot of damage.

Activating as many traits as possible instead of following a vertical comp is also a very viable option to use with Aphelios, as long as you don’t forget to include a robust frontline.

It is possible to transition to a legendaries comp towards the end of the game, where Aphelios is the main carry along with any other five units you can add to your board, with priority given to those you can make two stars.

Samira is a great option to equip with attack damage spares to become a secondary carry, as she also has the trait Sureshot and Ace, which only triggers with one or four Ace units on the field. Ekko is a great frontline option regardless of the formed comp. Thanks to its ability that grants a shield and deal area damage, equipping it with Morellonomicon can help tackle opponents with a lot of heals.

Another unit that works really well with Aphelios is Janna, since her effect requires your units to gather around her, it’s possible to keep Aphelios safe from enemies while dealing damage and receiving the weather buff.