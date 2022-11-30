How the Ox Force trait works in TFT Set 8

Teamfight Tactics‘ newest and eighth Set, Monsters Attack!, comes with a slew of new compositions and traits to learn, never mind all the new Augments, Threats, and more.

Ox Force is another one of the new set’s vertical Origin traits, with breakpoints at two, four, six, and eight units, plus an extremely strong buildable emblem that combines a Spatula with a Chain Vest. Its six units gain bonus Attack Speed, and upon taking lethal damage the first time in combat, will instead become invulnerable for one second. They can be healed up from this near-death point, but the Guardian Angel-esque effect cannot proc more than once.

The trait’s breakpoints provide them with the following amounts of Attack Speed, which increases with missing percent health up to the maximum amount shown:

Two: 20-40 percent

Four: 50-100 percent

Six: 100-200 percent

Eight: 200-400 percent

The Ox Force units and their other traits are as follows:

Talon: one-cost Renegade

Annie: two-cost Gadgeteen Spellslinger

Fiora: two-cost Duelist

Alistar: three-cost Aegis Mascot

Viego: four-cost Renegade

Aphelios: five-cost Arsenal Sureshot

Alistar, Annie, and another maybe Aegis splash are a likely frontline, with Viego and Aphelios acting as the big carries of the composition.

With their other traits, they can slot into other verticals, but activating Ox Force on, at minimum, two units to give a carry the trait’s benefits is a must. In fact, splashing Ox Force will likely be the trait’s best win condition.

Obviously, Attack Speed benefits certain units and their traits more than others, but mana generation is pretty much universal, and attacking faster means getting ults off more often.

Perhaps most importantly, the fact that it’s a buildable emblem means TFT players can grant that bonus Attack Speed and invulnerability period to other units.