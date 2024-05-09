All content coming in TFT Rotating Shop at release

Teamfight Tactics players, get your wallets ready as the Rotating Shop gears up to debut in Patch 14.11 on May 30. This upcoming feature is poised to transform the TFT experience by offering players a direct pathway to acquire coveted in-game cosmetics, both past and new.

The Rotating Shop addresses players’ wishes for a more direct method of purchasing TFT cosmetics, giving them “more control” over the content they acquire, as said by Alex Yang, the senior game product manager for TFT.

While details about future changes and content rotations remain undisclosed, players can eagerly anticipate exploring a rotating selection of exclusive items, including rare Tacticians, Arenas, and Booms. As for the cost of these items and how much of the new currency they’ll need, TFT fans will need to keep an eye out for more announcements.

Here’s what TFT players can expect to see when the Rotating Shop is released with Patch 14.11.

All Chibi, Little Legends, Booms, Arenas coming in TFT Mythic shop

In the Mythic section of the Rotating Shop, players will find a special collection of TFT‘s rarest and top-tier offerings. This section caters to players who love exclusive and legendary cosmetics, giving them a chance to acquire some of the best cosmetics. At release, players can use Mythic Medallions to obtain the following assets.

Chibi Prestige Dragonmancer Yasuo

Chibi Divine Sword Irelia

Spirit Blossom Yone Boom

Prestige Dragon Fist Lee Sin Boom

Additionally, players can anticipate the addition of a new Mythic Chibi, Arena, and Boom, although for now, the specifics remain undisclosed.

All Chibi, Little Legends, Booms, Arenas coming in TFT Seasonal shop

In the first iteration of the Seasonal section, players will find a wide selection of new cosmetics and beloved classics. Fueled by Realm Crystals, this section of the TFT Rotating Shop offers plenty of past classic cosmetics, catering to players with different tastes.

Chibi Ezreal

Chibi Yone

Dr. Shisa

Arcade Gloop

Plant Buddy Sprite

Spirit Blossom Kanmei Lightcharger

Goodest Duckbill

Dark Star Poptail



Poro Yeet Boom

Nimbus Cloud Boom

Hydroblast Boom

Base Yone Boom

Base Ezreal Boom

With each section offering a variety of content, the Rotating Shop promises to fulfill the hopes and dreams TFT players have been saving since 2019.

