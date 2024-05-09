TFT Pengu character with teary eyes.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

All content coming in TFT Rotating Shop at release

Here's what you can get from TFT's Rotating Shop on day one.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: May 9, 2024 12:05 pm

Teamfight Tactics players, get your wallets ready as the Rotating Shop gears up to debut in Patch 14.11 on May 30. This upcoming feature is poised to transform the TFT experience by offering players a direct pathway to acquire coveted in-game cosmetics, both past and new. 

Recommended Videos

The Rotating Shop addresses players’ wishes for a more direct method of purchasing TFT cosmetics, giving them “more control” over the content they acquire, as said by Alex Yang, the senior game product manager for TFT

While details about future changes and content rotations remain undisclosed, players can eagerly anticipate exploring a rotating selection of exclusive items, including rare Tacticians, Arenas, and Booms. As for the cost of these items and how much of the new currency they’ll need, TFT fans will need to keep an eye out for more announcements.

Here’s what TFT players can expect to see when the Rotating Shop is released with Patch 14.11.

All Chibi, Little Legends, Booms, Arenas coming in TFT Mythic shop

In the Mythic section of the Rotating Shop, players will find a special collection of TFT‘s rarest and top-tier offerings. This section caters to players who love exclusive and legendary cosmetics, giving them a chance to acquire some of the best cosmetics. At release, players can use Mythic Medallions to obtain the following assets.

  • Chibi Prestige Dragonmancer Yasuo
  • Chibi Divine Sword Irelia
  • Spirit Blossom Yone Boom
  • Prestige Dragon Fist Lee Sin Boom

Additionally, players can anticipate the addition of a new Mythic Chibi, Arena, and Boom, although for now, the specifics remain undisclosed.

All Chibi, Little Legends, Booms, Arenas coming in TFT Seasonal shop

In the first iteration of the Seasonal section, players will find a wide selection of new cosmetics and beloved classics. Fueled by Realm Crystals, this section of the TFT Rotating Shop offers plenty of past classic cosmetics, catering to players with different tastes. 

  • Chibi Ezreal
  • Chibi Yone
  • Dr. Shisa
  • Arcade Gloop
  • Plant Buddy Sprite
  • Spirit Blossom Kanmei Lightcharger
  • Goodest Duckbill
  • Dark Star Poptail
  • Poro Yeet Boom
  • Nimbus Cloud Boom
  • Hydroblast Boom
  • Base Yone Boom
  • Base Ezreal Boom

With each section offering a variety of content, the Rotating Shop promises to fulfill the hopes and dreams TFT players have been saving since 2019. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When is TFT’s Rotating Shop releasing?
A TFT character looking at something with a big sparkle in their eyes.
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
When is TFT’s Rotating Shop releasing?
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 9, 2024
Read Article TFT Rotating Shop brings new way to obtain cosmetics in Patch 14.11
Screenshot of TFT's Rotating Shop
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Rotating Shop brings new way to obtain cosmetics in Patch 14.11
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 9, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes: All early PBE balance changes
Zyra Set 11 skin TFT Inkborn Fables
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes: All early PBE balance changes
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is TFT’s Rotating Shop releasing?
A TFT character looking at something with a big sparkle in their eyes.
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
When is TFT’s Rotating Shop releasing?
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 9, 2024
Read Article TFT Rotating Shop brings new way to obtain cosmetics in Patch 14.11
Screenshot of TFT's Rotating Shop
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Rotating Shop brings new way to obtain cosmetics in Patch 14.11
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 9, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes: All early PBE balance changes
Zyra Set 11 skin TFT Inkborn Fables
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes: All early PBE balance changes
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 8, 2024
Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.