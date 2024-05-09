When is TFT’s Rotating Shop releasing?

Teamfight Tactics players’ wishes have been answered and they’re now eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Rotating Shop. As TFT nears its fifth anniversary, players can finally choose their favorite cosmetics for purchase.

The TFT Rotating Shop offers players a direct and convenient method to acquire their desired in-game cosmetics. With its impending release, TFT fans can anticipate more control over their purchases and the chance to explore an ever-changing selection of exclusive cosmetics, including Chibi Champions, Arenas, and Booms.

What is the TFT Rotating Shop’s release date?

The much-anticipated TFT Rotating Shop will debut in Patch 14.11, which is scheduled to be released on May 30. Bringing an array of exciting new and past content to TFT, the Rotating Shop will be split into the Seasonal and the rarer Mythic sections.

Pick your favorite in TFT’s new Rotating Shop. Image via Riot Games

The Seasonal section features a broad selection of new cosmetics and beloved past options, catering to a variety of players’ tastes and preferences. From Dr. Shisa to Arcade Gloop, TFT players can look forward to an abundance of content to use. But they’ll have to collect Realm Crystals first as the new currency is the only way to pick up the desired cosmetic, whether it’s an Arena skin or a Chibi Legend.

Meanwhile, the Mythic section will showcase a curated collection of TFT’s rarest Tacticians, Arenas, and Booms. Chibi Prestige Dragonmancer Yasuo and Prestige Dragon Fist Lee Sin’s Boom are just a few of the rare cosmetics players might want to chase after.

With less than three weeks until the Rotating Shop’s release, TFT players can gear up to explore the shop’s offerings, roaming through a list of content to freely choose from.

