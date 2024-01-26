Is Baki in Tekken 8?

Today, we’re here to discuss everything we know about a rumored, groundbreaking crossover that could see the anime character Baki transition into Tekken 8.

Recommended Videos

In the past, we’ve seen Mortal Kombat feature a ridiculous amount of crossovers, and even Tekken has dipped its toes into the water. However, with the arrival of Tekken 8, another guest has been mentioned—Baki Hanma.

The name not be instantly recognizable to anyone outside of a core anime audience. However, Baki is very popular in certain circles, so much so that many have wondered if the anime star is destined for Tekken 8‘s King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Will Baki Hanma be in Tekken 8?

It would be pretty cool. Image via Baki Hanma | Official Trailer | Netflix Anime on YouTube

As of writing, there has been nothing to suggest that Baki Hanma will be arriving in Tekken 8 at any point.

The rumors first came about on Jan. 22, 2023, when a trailer emerged on YouTube titled: “BAKI in Tekken 8.” Before you know it, the video started to do the rounds on social media and Tekken/fighting-game Reddit threads. As with modern-day media, the internet was abuzz with speculation, which started a movement to lure Baki Hanma to the fighting title.

As official as the trailer appeared, it was merely a fanmade concept beautifully splicing together bits of real Tekken 8 trailers and YouTuber HANMASON‘s creation.

You can check out the convincing trailer here.

The content creator has since refined the original trailer with a new version, incorporating a few tweaks to improve its quality and all-around ability to convince.

Who is Baki Hanma?

The titular star of the “Baki” anime, Baki Hanma, is depicted as an exceedingly strong Martial Arts fighter in the original anime—Baki the Grappler.

The plot of Baki Hanma mirrors the Tekken universe in many ways. Baki seeks to be as powerful as his father, reflecting the relationship between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Kazama, before the two eventually become mortal enemies after Baki’s Dad kills his Mother.

With this knowledge in hand, it makes sense why Baki would be considered a perfect fit for the Tekken universe. Not only that, but he also possesses the monstrous, almost comical physique that almost every Tekken character boasts.

For now, we’ll have to settle for the 32 confirmed names in the Tekken 8 full-character roster. Plus, make sure you’re completing the title’s Character Episodes to learn more about the fighters we have now, as well as what you get for clearing Character Episodes in the process.