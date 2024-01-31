Category:
How to get ‘This one’s in the bag!’ achievement in Tekken 8

Or is it?
Published: Jan 31, 2024 03:11 pm
lili in tekken 8
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re like me and you have a fervent interest in accumulating PlayStation trophies or achievements on Xbox, then the Tekken 8 achievement called “This one’s in the bag!” may be a headscratcher, but it’s doable.

The full extent of the Tekken 8 trophy list takes players on a journey of discovery through the wealth of modes at the fighting game’s disposal.

To achieve every Tekken 8 achievement and trophy, you’ll need to go through the story, venture into Arcade Quest, indulge in Tekken Ball, and enter the unforgiving world of online play. Though some, like “This one’s in the bag!” are trickier to figure out than others.

How to unlock “This one’s in the bag!” trophy and achievement in Tekken 8

display prompts for achievement in tekken 8
Double-check these are correct. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the requirements to unlock the “This one’s in the bag!” trophy means you need to go to Tekken 8‘s “My Replays & Tips,” access a replay, have the right settings enabled, and select the option to “Train,” to learn from your mistakes.

This is easily one of the most confusing trophies and achievements in the whole game. If you don’t fully recognize this on your list, it’s because the game stylizes it “(This one’s in the bag!)”

Follow this systematic breakdown of everything you need to do to make the task more concise:

  1. Play a handful of Tekken 8 matches if you haven’t already.
  2. At the home menu screen, scroll across to the Replay tab.
  3. Now go to “My Replays & Tips.”
  4. Choose a recent replay.
  5. While the action is going on, bring up the menu showing you all the possible Display prompts, and make sure they match the ones we’ve shown in the picture above.
  6. Let the action wind on, and wait for a tip to appear mid-fight.
  7. You now need to pause the action, then press the new “Train” action at the bottom of the screen.
  8. If done correctly, you’ll take control of the scenario, and the trophy/achievement will pop.

It’s a very convoluted series of steps for one extra accomplishment, but it’s worth it if you’re looking to complete them all.

Along the way, you may find grief with other Tekken 8 trophies and achievements—such as “Please Don’t Tell My Father,” which requires you to win a Group Match in Tekken 8—and unlocking all the secret endings.

