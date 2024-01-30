Tekken 8 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

The Tekken 8 trophy and achievement list packs more punch than a Steve Fox right hand. It’s meaty and weighty, and there’s a lot to keep you busy—and some hidden secrets too.

Recommended Videos

Another game, another trophies and achievements list—and it’s time for Tekken 8! The long-running fighting game franchise lives to fight another round, bringing with it a knockout list of trophies and achievements to boost your stats.

While some players are knee-deep in unlocking new characters in Tekken 8, others are hunting down all of the title’s optional objectives. Some are easy, some not so much.

How many trophies and achievements are in Tekken 8?

Trophies and achievements in perfect harmony. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a big fight feel for Tekken 8, with 47 trophies and achievements to obtain.

On the plus side, even though it seems like a long list that seems sure to eat up your time, the story-related trophies and achievements will allow you to tick many off. A majority of them will unlock naturally through casual gameplay.

Certain trophies and achievements you will have to go out of your way to earn, though. For example, you will need to win a Group Match for the Please don’t tell my father task. You’ll also need to know how to achieve all Tekken 8 secret endings, too.

Tekken 8 trophy and achievement list

Name Description A fight is about survival. Acquire all achievements/trophies What a rush! Performed 5 Heat Bursts. (Excluding offline player battles.) I’ll give you a rematch anytime, guv. Won a Player Match Excellent! Play a total of 10 online battles of any kind. Come, humanity! Unleash the dogs of war! Finished Chapter 1 of The Dark Awakens This should be fun. Finished 5 Character Episode stories. Power isn’t everything. Finished 10 Character Episode stories. The fists reveal the fighter. Fought against your own Ghost. (Initiating Analysis) Defeated 10 CPU Ghosts in Super Ghost Battle. All is vanity. Defeated a player’s Ghost. I’ll put an end to this. Finished Arcade Battle. Do you want to learn Marshall Arts? Completed 5 Combo Challenges. (This one’s in the bag!) Practiced with the tips on in Replays & Tips That was too easy! Achieved a perfect victory. (Excluding offline player battles.) Outstanding! Achieved a great victory. (Excluding offline player battles.) Behold, the fruits of my labors. Dealt 70+ damage in an air combo. (Excluding offline player battles.) (That’s how a true champion fights!) Dealt 20 Rage Arts. (Excluding offline battles against players.) Your fate is already decided. Activated Heat 5 times with a Heat Engager. (Excluding offline player battles.) Fear my wrath. Dealt 20 Heat Smashes. (Excluding offline player battles.) You think you can stop me? Performed 10 Heat Dashes. (Excluding offline player battles.) Under the divine protection of Sirius. Healed an overall total of 500 damage in recoverable health. (Excluding offline player battles.) I aspire to greater heights! Got promoted to Brawler. I’m actually pretty strong. Got promoted to Warrior. There’s no way you can stop me. Got promoted to Vanquisher. … Performed a Hard Floor Break. (Excluding offline player battles.) Resuming mission. Performed a Wall Blast. (Excluding offline player battles.) Sorry for getting rough back there. Performed a Wall Bound. (Excluding offline player battles.) Just relax. You can do it. Won a Ranked Match. (You never learn.) Performed a Floor Blast. (Excluding offline player battles.) How do you take your coffee? Reached the lowest area of the Ortiz Farm Stage. (Excluding offline player battles.) My moves are way faster than yours. Performed 20 Devilish hits in Tekken Ball. (Excluding offline player battles.) Your money is my money! Obtain an overall total of 10,000,000G You’re in for it now! Saved a custom character in Character Customization. Please don’t tell my father. Won a Group Match. Let the blistering sands consume you. Triggered 10 Tornadoes. (Excluding offline player battles.) Come on, just try and kill me. Performed a Hard Wall Break. (Excluding offline player battles.) No pain, no gain! Dealt 2000 damage in Practice mode. Now it’s time to destroy you. Dealt an overall total of 1000 damage while in rage mode. (Excluding offline player battles.)

Tekken 8 hidden achievements and trophies