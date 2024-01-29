Tekken 8: All secret endings and how to unlock them

So, you think you’ve seen all that the Tekken 8 Story Mode has to offer? Think twice. Bandai Namco has snuck in several secret endings for you to discover, and we know how you can view them.

If you’ve battled through all the chapters in the Tekken 8 Story Mode and seen the “ending,” then take a step back and tape your fists back up because the battle isn’t over yet. There are multiple Tekken 8 secret endings to flesh out the lore even more, and shock you as well!

Tekken 8 continues to surprise me with its content, especially all the unlockable characters, and I don’t want you to miss out on more content that the developers have put hard work into.

Warning: Spoilers below

How many secret endings does Tekken 8 have?

Tekken 8 has two different secret endings for you to view: One is a missable cut scene, and the other you can only watch depending on how you approach the final boss fight.

How to unlock every secret ending in Tekken 8

Tekken 8 secret ending No. 1

The first secret ending in Tekken 8 is an easy one to see as you just need to watch the credits after the final fight between Jin and Kazuya—regardless of the outcome.

If you’re patient and honor the work of the Bandai Namco team, you’ll eventually be rewarded with a cut scene featuring Reina. One of the newest additions to the Tekken 8 full-character roster, Reina seems harmless enough and innocently bubbly when she first arrives. However, her motive and lineage become very apparent as the narrative advances. Ultimately, we learn that she is the daughter of the fallen Heihachi Mishima, and that she is seeking revenge for him.

During the credits, Reina awakens after a tussle with Kazuya earlier on, and we see her transform into a devil version of herself—leaving her as the only one with the power after both Jin and Kazuya lost theirs. It leaves the story direction finely poised heading into Tekken 9.

Tekken 8 secret ending No. 2

To achieve the other secret ending in Tekken 8, you will need a more hands-on approach to pull the strings and change fate. During the final encounter between Jin and Kazuya, there will be quick time events (QTEs) for you to overcome. For the good ending you’ve likely already encountered, you press the on-screen buttons, but for the bad ending, you need to deliberately fail these QTEs.

Doing so will result in Kazuya winning the fight, and poetically, it cuts to a cinematic in which Kazuya carries his fallen son in his arms. Just like with Kazuya and Heihachi, Kazuya throws Jin’s body off of a cliff.

I feel this is a fun variant for you to experience (not for Jin, of course). Will it be canon and form the basis of the Tekken 9 story though? More than likely not, but it’s a cool bonus!

Now that you know everything that can be achieved in the story, you can also learn what you get for beating Arcade Quest in Tekken 8.