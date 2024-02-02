Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League worth it?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League finally launched after the Rocksteady title saw numerous delays, but is it worth buying?

Recommended Videos

There’s no denying Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League endured plenty of struggles, including a bug that took the servers down as soon as early access began, so you may be on the fence about whether to splash the cash—and we’re here to help.

Should you buy Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Enough to make it worthwhile? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a Jekyll and Hyde sort of game, with fantastic moments weighed down by not-so-great features, resulting in a bit of a mess at times—but there’s still plenty to enjoy.

The cutscenes are by far the best part about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with the casting choices for all characters being spot-on, with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, all of which result in a pleasant experience. There’s no shortage of dialogue when you’re completing tasks in the overworld, but the campaign is too short.

In Rocksteady’s defense, the developer has plenty more on the cards, with season one releasing in March alongside The Joker as a new playable character and several other additions, all of which mark the beginning of a series of continued updates in a roadmap spread out over 2024.

These updates may solve the biggest problem in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is that the endgame content feels very repetitive. Having said that, keeping players focused for the next month could be a considerable challenge given the packed release schedule Rocksteady is competing with.

If you’re on the fence about whether to purchase Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, my advice would be to hold off for at least a month until season one launches. This should give you more bang for your buck, but it may be worth waiting for sales to bring the price down.