YouTuber tries to sneak into EURO 2024 match disguised as a mascot—and it works

Soccer fans are having the time of their lives with EURO 2024. While it’s one of the biggest sporting events this year, security clearly could be better since one YouTuber found a way to sneak into a game dressed as a mascot.

German content creator Marvin tested security at the opening game of EURO 2024. He ordered a replica of the tournament’s mascot and forgeries of the employee passes to get into the game. Marvin then managed to ride into the Allianz Arena on June 14 and ended up being on the pitch for the game.

Marvin also drove a Volkswagen car the officials use during EURO 2024. After decorating it with German soccer logos, he dressed as a mascot and headed for the stadium. After a check at the entrance, the security let Marvin and his friend inside.

The YouTuber was right next to the media. Screengrab via Marvin on YouTube

With the toughest part of the mission completed, Marvin put on the head of the mascot and made his way onto the pitch. He stood in one of the fan zones by the side of the field, even taking a photo with legendary German star Mario Götze, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup. But things went wrong soon after.

One of UEFA’s officials asked him to head into the break room, but he was soon stopped again. UEFA representatives were onto him and realized he was an impostor instead of a true EURO 2024 mascot. With that in mind, Marvin was handed to the stewards, who led him to the police.

If a YouTuber can casually walk into the opening game of EURO 2024, it’s a tad worrying sign for the future of the tournament.

