You can have Asmongold join your party in this unique indie game—but only for a limited time

Indie game Athenian Rhapsody is doing a collaboration event with OTK Network, and during the event, you get the chance to team up with content creators like Asmongold, Emiru, Esfand, Extra Emily, and the rest of the OTK members.

Athenian Rhapsody is a pixelated action-RPG with choose-your-own-adventure mechanics extremely similar to Undertale. One of the game’s most unique mechanics is its Rhapsody system. Each time you complete a game, your playthrough gets saved as a trading card, known as Rhapsody. You can use these cards in future playthroughs, combine them with other cards, and even share them online with other players. Additionally, you can receive unique Rhapsodies with new content during limited events, and this OTK Network event is the first one.

The Rhapsody system is quite unique in this game. Screenshot by Top Hat Studios

It’s not yet clear how long this event is going to be available, so it may be a good idea to claim it while you still can. The game is available on all major platforms (including Google Play and the AppStore), and the Rhapsodies are shared between all devices.

Just like in Undertale, Athenian Rhapsody is a game where you don’t have to kill anyone or go on a merciless run where not a single NPC can survive. While the battles are turn-based, each player and enemy attack acts as a micro-game where players can do extra damage or avoid incoming damage entirely.

It will be interesting to see how the Athenian Rhapsody community reacts to Asmongold and other OTK members in their upcoming playthroughs and whether more similar collaborations will happen in the future.

