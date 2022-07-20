In a hilarious rant during his Twitch stream on July 19, Felix “xQc” Lengyel shared his thoughts on the concept TwitchCon 2022 and its eager stream-fan attendees, likening the experience to an overpriced zoo where you look at “degen” streamers.

The European version of the event took place in Amsterdam between July 17 and 18. It featured some of the world’s biggest streamers, including Ibai and Pokimane.

The American one will follow suit in San Diego between October 7 and 9 and is expected to have an even more impressive line-up. But in the eyes of the juicer warlord, it’s nothing more than an elaborate joke.

Rather than recognize it as a convention intended to celebrate stars and streaming, xQc said: “Buying a TwitchCon pass is the same as buying an overpriced zoo ticket!”

Screengrab via xQcOW on Twitch

First, he poked fun at himself by saying people who like seeing the ‘goblin,’ a nickname coined by his viewers, want to use the convention as an excuse to observe him up close. Then, he seemingly took a dig at the Twitch convention itself as well as streamers and their fans, all at the same time, saying: “You want to be able to observe the absolute degen species from closer. That’s ill!”

xQc said people attending these events need to “observe a degenerate species,” presumably referring to streamers, to feel like their life is “worth more” by comparing themselves to an “absolute failure.”

The no-holds-barred rant did seem tongue-in-cheek, so take it with a grain of salt. However, the topic did get the star Twitch streamer’s blood pressure a little higher than usual, so there might be some real feelings in the mix too.

Based on his comments, xQc might not be attending TwitchCon San Diego. But he did go in 2019 and interacted with a bunch of stars, including Myth, Tyler1, and more.