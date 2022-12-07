Why did Ludwig get a Twitch tattoo?

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig immortalized the Twitch logo on his skin on Dec. 6 following his recent charity subathon on the platform.

Ludwig left Twitch in November 2021 and joined YouTube after streaming on the Amazon-owned platform since 2019. He made the headlines in April 2021 for streaming for 31 consecutive days and accruing roughly 282,000 subscribers during that period.

His new tattoo has left fans wondering why he chose Twitch’s logo instead of YouTube’s since he’s an exclusive streamer for the latter platform. But it wasn’t Ludwig who decided his fate. Learn the full story behind Ludwig’s Twitch logo tattoo below.

Why did Ludwig get a Twitch logo tattoo?

Ludwig promised to get a tattoo based on the suggestion of the top four donators of his charity stream. One of the donators was none other than his fellow YouTube star Valkyrae, who donated a whopping $15,000 to charity.

Valkyrae originally thought of making Ludwig tattoo the YouTube logo but ultimately decided he should tattoo Twitch’s logo instead. Ludwig created a pool with three other options, which were his cat Coots, cracker, and Jerma Sus Face. Coots ended up being immortalized on Ludwig’s leg along with the Twitch logo.

Although Ludwig pulled through, he was seemingly concerned with the repercussions of him getting a Twitch tattoo while contracted to YouTube. “Getting the enemy tattooed on me live right now… don’t fire me Susan,” he said, referencing YouTube’s head Susan Wojcicki.

getting the enemy tattooed on me live right now… don’t fire me, Susan pic.twitter.com/7atxxKOaAm — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) December 6, 2022

I hope this doesn’t get me fired pic.twitter.com/6j4eckyc2d — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) December 7, 2022

Ludwig fulfilled his promise, and to be honest, the tattoo doesn’t look that bad.