Raúl “AuronPlay” Genes is the second most-followed streamer on Twitch. The Spanish star has been active on the platform since 2019. However, he’d already established himself as a popular YouTuber before that.

As a teenager, he worked at a graphic arts and bookbinding company. He persisted with that job for almost a decade, but eventually decided to quit to follow his true passion of wanting to be a content creator.

AuronPlay created his YouTube channel in 2006. However, it was still a hobby to him at that point. So, a lot of his content revolved around talking about internet videos and internet culture with a humorous twist.

His name is based on a character from Final Fantasy X named Auron. He also started out as a faceless content creator, opting to wear a mask to keep his identity hidden, but eventually changed his mind, and it paid off.

AuronPlay’s popularity steadily grew throughout the years, and by the time 2012 rolled in, he’d established himself as one of the most well-known ‘video reviewers’in the Spanish content creation scene.

The momentum continued, and in 2018, he released his most-watched video, which is still going strong with almost 50 million views. However, he started feeling burnt out, so he created a secondary YouTube channel and focused on that instead.

Shortly after in Sep. 2019, he created his Twitch channel, and that’s been his primary focus ever since. He became an integral part of the Spanish Minecraft and GTA V roleplaying communities, which helped his popularity snowball into what it is today.

AuronPlay, at a glance

Real Name: Raúl Álvarez Genes

Raúl Álvarez Genes Age: 33

33 Birthday: 5 November, 1988

5 November, 1988 Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Partner: Sara Moledo

Sara Moledo Awards: MTV Millennial Awards Streamer of the Year 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico Gamer MVP 2021

Org: None

What games does AuronPlay play?

The two game’s AuronPlay has streamed the most on Twitch are Minecraft and GTA V. He’s streamed Minecraft for around 725 hours and 25 percent of total stream time, and GTA V for 650 hours and 2.3 percent total stream time.

Among Us is the next closest, but he’s streamed it much less – 160 hours and 5 percent total stream time. He’s also streamed Rust, Fall Guys, Fortnite, VALORANT, and FIFA, but nowhere near as much as the others.

What is AuronPlay’s streaming setup?

AuronPlay’s Gaming PC:

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970x 4.5GHZ 128MB

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970x 4.5GHZ 128MB GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X 24G

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X 24G MOBO: MSI Creator TRX40

MSI Creator TRX40 RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum 64GB DDR4

Corsair Dominator Platinum 64GB DDR4 Case: EKWB EK-Quantum InWin 909EK Silver

EKWB EK-Quantum InWin 909EK Silver Liquid Cooling: Ek-Quantum PowerKit D-RPG P40

Ek-Quantum PowerKit D-RPG P40 SSD: Corsair MP400 2TB

Corsair MP400 2TB PSU: SilverStone Technology ST1100-TI 1000W 80 Plus Titanium ATX

AuronPlay’s Peripherals:

Mouse: Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG248Q

ASUS ROG Swift PG248Q Headset: ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset

How much does AuronPlay make?

According to leaked data, AuronPlay made more than $3 million from his Twitch channel alone between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021. He also has money trickling in from other means, such as sponsorship deals, merchandise, and his YouTube channel, which has 30 million subscribers.

Where is AuronPlay from?

AuronPlay was born in Badalona, Catalonia, Spain.

He currently lives in Andorra.

Why is AuronPlay so popular on Twitch?

AuronPlay is popular on Twitch for several reasons. First, he had already established himself as one of the most popular Spanish YouTubers. People also couldn’t get enough of his hilarious commentary and reaction videos. He is a natural entertainer.

Then, when he decided to pivot into streaming, he already had a reasonably sized fan-base who carried over, and his popularity exploded even more. It was the perfect platform for his creativity and humor to shine through.

AuronPlay’s most popular Twitch clip

The most-watched clip on AuronPlay’s Twitch channel is of him playing Minecraft on the latest iteration of the TortillaLand roleplaying server, which he co-created with another streamer named Perxitaa in Aug. 2021.

So what’s next for AuronPlay?

In 2022, AuronPlay’s content still revolves around Minecraft and GTA V. Together, they’ve contributed to more than 30 percent of his total stream time throughout the year, and that’s likely to continue in the foreseeable future. However, he has done a lot of Just Chatting streams, too.

The Spanish star has also been focusing less on his main YouTube channel. He’s only uploaded two videos in the past year. Instead, he’s put all of his energy into streaming and uploading clips onto his secondary channel. But that could change.

