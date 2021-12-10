When does Among Us VR release?

Right in the middle of dozens of games being revealed, InnerSloth announced that Among Us would be taking steps outside of its 2D realm and into virtual reality.

Among Us VR is going to implement the popular multiplayer game in a 3D space using VR to really put players in the shoes of cremates trying to fix their ship, while imposters work to kill them and sabotage their efforts.

Task List:

✅submit scan

✅empty garba — wait what was that

✅SCREAM

✅survive in VR

Among Us is coming to VR.https://t.co/7U0OWwEgTE pic.twitter.com/cuUpnuzDzh — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) December 10, 2021

According to the developers, Among Us VR will use the core mechanics of the regular game, putting players in very familiar positions on the Skeld map—while also embracing the new 3D elements. It will support the same multiplayer format as the original game, with more features on the way.

Despite the reveal, InnerSloth did not announce a release date for the game or what platform it will be available on. Based on the original game, Among Us VR will likely be available on every VR platform, such as Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, and more. This has not been confirmed, however.

The release date, along with platforms, and other additional information will be released at a later date, and there is a new Among Us VR Twitter account that will keep fans up to date on the latest info.