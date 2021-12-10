Among Us VR revealed at The Game Awards 2021

Among Us, one of the biggest indie titles in recent years, is taking a step onto a new platform, enabling players to partake in all of the crewmate and imposter shenanigans in first-person VR.

At The Game Awards, a surprise trailer from Innersloth revealed that Among Us VR is currently in development. Players will soon be able to complete their tasks, vent, kill their enemies, and negotiate on who appears suspicious as if they were actually in the roles of the crewmates and impostors.

Though the trailer was short, Among Us VR seems to contain many of the tasks currently available within the mobile and console versions of Among Us. In a blog post providing more information on the announcement, Innersloth revealed the Skeld will be the only map available within this version, meaning tasks introduced as part of other maps will likely not be included. Among Us VR receiving more maps in the future has not yet been confirmed.

Innersloth also revealed that Among Us VR will not be compatible with other versions of Among Us, regardless of console. VR players will only be able to play with other VR players. Platforms that Among Us VR will be compatible with will be revealed in the near future.

Among Us VR currently has no release date, though more details are expected within the coming months. Fans of the game can experience the recent update that included major adjustments to cosmetics, as well as a crossover with Arcane, the animated Netflix series based on the world of League of Legends.