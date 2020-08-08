What to do if Fall Guys isn’t working: A complete guide for all connectivity issues in Fall Guys

After a brief beta period that drew the interest of many party game enthusiasts, Fall Guys released earlier in August.

Though most gamers anticipated the game’s popularity, Mediatonic the developer, was caught off-guard with the actual turnout. This caused servers to overload with jelly beans, the in-game avatars each Fall Guys players get to customize.

Server issues can make it impossible to join a match or prevent you from even launching the game. While issues like this are perfectly normal for a game in its launch period, they can negatively affect the overall gaming experience. Most of these issues should be fixed by Mediatonic as it begins to release game updates to iron out all the shortcomings of the game.

Here’s everything you can do if you can’t seem to launch or get into a game of Fall Guys.

The most common errors

One of the most common errors that Fall Guys players encounter is getting stuck on the loading screen. This loading screen appears when a player queues for a game, and it takes about 20-40 seconds to do so.

If you have been stuck on this screen for more than two minutes, the odds are you’ll stay there until you try to fix it, or magically find a match.

More often than not, your character getting stuck in a match even after you leave will cause this loop. Fall Guys is a fast-paced game where players always leave a game instantly after they’re eliminated. The game lets you leave a match on the screen that showcases the remaining players, and once after you load into the next map. If you lag out or pull off a close exit, your character can remain in a match, which will prevent you from joining another one.

Close the game and Steam, and re-launch Steam first and Fall Guys second. This should get your fall guy out of the game it’s trapped in.

There’s a slight chance that this error could be related to a server-side problem. There isn’t much you can do apart from checking Fall Guys’ official Twitter page, and the dedicated Server Owl that monitors the server status of the game reports immediately in case of any maintenance.

Another error that prevents players from hopping into a game of Fall Guys is a time out from the server. This error usually pops up while searching for a game and reads “Connection Error – Connection to the Server timed out.” “Please check the settings and try again.”

It’s unclear which settings Fall Guys refer to here, but it looks like it doesn’t have anything to do with any setting. The overloaded game servers cause this error, and there isn’t a fix that players can apply to resolve the issue.

Keep an eye on both official and dedicated server tracking Twitter pages of Fall Guys for the most recent updates regarding the status of the game.

How to fix Fall Guys freezing while exiting the game

Sometimes, Fall Guys may not let you go even if you Alt+F4 out of it and freeze in the foreground, blocking off other windows or applications.

If you’re on PC, bring up the Task Manager by pressing Ctrl+Alt+Del and locate “FallGuys_Client.exe.” End the task by either pressing delete after selecting it or clicking on the “End Task” button that’s located toward the right bottom corner of the task manager’s window.

If you’re playing Fall Guys on Playstation 4, you’ll need to go to the Home Page by pressing the Playstation icon on your controller, select Fall Guys and press the “Options” key. A side menu will appear, and you’ll need to select close to exit out of the game completely.

How to fix the “Looking for More Players” error while searching for a match

If you’ve been searching for a game longer than you should and notice the player count increase/decrease multiple times during the process, you may have gotten stuck in a lobby that can’t reach the 60 player limit to kickoff the match.

Before attempting any fixes, make sure that there aren’t any ongoing server issues by visiting Fall Guys’ official Twitter and the dedicated server-status tracker account.

You’ll need to close the game by using the “Alt+F4” key combination or bringing up the task manager. Once you’re in the task manager, locate “FallGuys_Client.exe” and end the task by either pressing “Delete,” or clicking the end task button.

If you’re on PlayStation 4, you’ll long-press the PlayStation button to view the side panel. Locate the option that reads “Exit application.” Close Fall Guys by clicking on it and re-launch the game to fix the issue.

Other server related/connectivity issues and crashes

Though the above issues are the most common ones that players encounter, other connectivity issues can arise over time, given the game’s popularity. Server problems and connectivity issues can surface in various ways, like continually disconnecting from the game, having high ping, or simply not being able to join games.

The first rule of thumb will always be checking the social media accounts of Fall Guys, so you won’t waste any time trying out the other possible fixes.

If there aren’t any server-related problems reported by Mediatonic, then the issue may be on your side. There are a couple of easy fixes you can try out, which should fix any connectivity issues most of the time.

Reset your router

Though this may sound like a cliche, resetting your router does help. There may be a problem with the route that your ISP takes with you and the game’s server, causing errors. The most reliable way to fix this issue is to turn off your modem and wait about a minute before turning it off again.

Reset your PC

While you’re at it, resetting your PC alongside your router can be an excellent idea. This’ll ensure that you don’t have abnormalities going on between your computer and the router, basically hitting two birds with one stone.

Verify the integrity of game files

Screengrab via Valve

Multiple software-related issues may arise while downloading a new game. A momentary connection loss can cause you to miss a file or two that can corrupt your game.

If you’re gaming on PC, Steam’s “Verify integrity of game files” options work excellently to pinpoint possible issues without redownloading the whole game.

Scroll over to Fall Guys on Steam and right-click on it to bring out the dropdown menu. Click on properties, and then local files on the above menu bar. Click on the button that reads “Verify integrity of game files” and let it do its thing.

There isn’t a similar option that accomplishes the same on PS4, but you can click on options while hovering on Fall Guys and click on check for updates to make sure your game’s up to date.

Run Fall Guys in administrative mode

PCs issued by workplaces or schools can give a hard time to gamers. Their limited user rights may cause games to run into problems while trying to access their game files and cause random crashes.

Running steam on administrative mode alongside “FallGuys_Client.exe” should also fix most cases that feature similar characteristics.

Disable your antivirus

Screengrab via Malwarebytes

Some antivirus programs’ hyper-aggressive search policies can falsely detect game files. When this happens, your game may fail to launch or crash in a nail-biting moment.

You can either disable your antivirus program or set an exception for Steam and Fall Guys’ game files to make sure both remain unaffected.

Upgrade your graphics card drivers

Screengrab via NVIDIA
Screengrab via AMD

Fall Guys’ isn’t a demanding game in terms of specs. It’s one of the easier to run games in the market, but an outdated driver can complicate things by introducing crashes or causing Fall Guys to struggle in performance.

Almost all drivers implement bug fixes with each release, and if you stay on an old driver you’ll keep on playing with existing bugs. A future update could trigger one of these bugs and cause your game to crash, so keeping your drivers up to date will always allow you to stay on top of your game.

Upgrading GPU drivers is a straightforward process. Both NVIDIA and AMD’s installation files will guide you through the process. The only thing you need to do is make sure that you download the correct files for your GPU.

Consider contacting the Steam Support, Mediatonic, or PSN Helpdesk

If you can’t seem to fix the issues that prevent you from enjoying Fall Guys, then it may time you to contact the big guns.

Open up a help ticket and explain all the processes and fixes you’ve tried so far. Doing so should help the experts, that’ll help you, narrow down the possible causes and get to the solution faster.