Is Fall Guys down? How to check the game’s server status

After a hype-increasing beta period, Fall Guys was released on Aug. 4. The platforming battle royale quickly became the hottest game of the summer and accumulated over 500,000 viewers on Twitch during its launch day.

While the gaming world was aware of Fall Guys’ potential before its release, few people likely expected that kind of turnout. The game’s launch was slightly overshadowed by server issues, which is common for new games that attract millions of players at the same time.

Having thousands of players trying to get a taste of the new gaming sensation puts a strain on the servers, which causes in-game lag and matchmaking issues that urge the developer to take down the servers to fix them. Problems like these aren’t a surprise to encounter during a game’s release period, but they can also resurface in future events or holiday seasons that can generate a second surge of new players.

Knowing the game’s down for maintenance can be hard sometimes since there aren’t any in-game indicators and not all gamers follow the games they play on social media. But here’s what you can do to try to find out if Fall Guys is down.

How to check the server status of Fall Guys

More often than not, if you can’t seem to connect to a match or the game server, it means that the game’s servers are down. It’s always a good idea to double-check, however, so there are a couple of ways to make sure that the issue isn’t on your end.

Mediatonic, the developer of Fall Guys, set up a dedicated Twitter account that announces any server or technical issues that the game experiences at any given time. You can simply follow the page for future updates or bookmark it for future use.

The main Twitter page of Fall Guys also posts about server issues that affect the majority of the player base, so keeping an eye on both accounts should be enough to update you on the current server status of the game.

What can you do if the servers are up but you can’t log in to Fall Guys?

Sometimes, the fixes that developers push can take a couple of minutes to go into effect. If you still can’t play Fall Guys after Mediatonic says the issues were fixed, it can be a good idea to reset your router.

Turn your router off and wait 30 seconds before turning it on again. Resetting your PC during this process is also recommended. If the issue persists, it’s best to contact Steam support or email the developer’s support line for further assistance.