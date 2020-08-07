Stuck on Loading Screen Error in Fall Guys Explained – Looking For Players

Fall Guys just got released earlier this week, and the game has reached an immense level of popularity in no time.

Being the latest popular game on the block comes with its own problems, of course, and players often find themselves not being able to jump into a game mainly due to server-side errors. These are perfectly normal for a brand new game during its launch period, and most of it should be resolved over the next few weeks.

While you won’t be able to launch the game if servers are completely down, sometimes you won’t be able to join a game even though you can launch Fall Guys.

What can you do if you’re stuck on the loading screen in Fall Guys?

Screengrab via Mediatonic Screengrab via Mediatonic

Fall Guys is a fast-paced game, and players join in and out of games in a matter of seconds. Sometimes you jelly bean can get stuck in a lobby even if you exited adequately, and it can cause you to enter a loop in which you can’t join another game.

If your character’s stuck falling and you haven’t been able to find a game for a few minutes, you should exit out of Fall Guys and re-login. Doing this will remove you from any progressing games you’re a part of, which is usually the source of the problem.

If doing this doesn’t seem to fix the error for you, then it may be a good idea to see whether there’s a server-side problem. Check Fall Guys‘ social media accounts since they often keep the players up-to-date with the latest developments regarding the game.

When everything’s in order, but you still can’t find a game, it may be time to take more serious measures. Try exiting steam, or logging out of Playstation Network and sign into both of them before queueing up for a game of Fall Guys.

Resetting your router, PC, and gaming console can also be the last measure against this issue, in addition to changing your DNS to an alternative server. Contact either Steam or Mediatonic support lines if the issue persists and let them know of all the steps you’ve taken to fix the problem by yourself.

More often than not, you should always be fine with a simple relog, and this issue is likely to get fixed by the developer in future updates.