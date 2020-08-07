Fall Guys recently went live after an excellent beta period, which drew the attention of many gamers. The high levels of hype transitioned into player numbers that Mediatonic, the developer of the game, couldn’t predict and the game’s been struggling with server related issues that’s making it difficult for players to access the game.

Some of these errors prevent players from launching the game, while others, make it impossible to join a match. Most of them appear to be server-sided issues that players can’t fix themselves.

While issues like this are perfectly normal for a hit game during its launch period, almost all of it should be fixed over the next few weeks. It’s still annoying to miss out on the fun, so here’s what you can do if you’re stuck on the loading screen while looking for players.

How to fix being stuck on “Looking for More Players” screen while searching for a game on Fall Guys?

Unlike the error where you get stuck on the same screen without any numeric indicators, this error features the game trying to fill a server with players in multiple attempts.

You’ll notice that the player count will go up and down, trying to start the match, but it won’t be able to do so without reaching 60 players. While this can happen when the game servers go down, we believe the issue may have something to with a faulty server.

Before trying out any of the below fixes make sure that there aren’t any on going server problems by visiting Fall Guys’ official Twitter, and the dedicated server tracker account. If there’s an issue that the developer is working on fixing, the solutions below won’t be able to get you back in Fall Guys.

The only way you can get yourself out of a defective server like in the video is by exiting the game entirely via pressing Alt+F4 or bringing up the Task Manager. You’ll need to locate the “FallGuys_Client.exe” on the Task Manager and end the task to close the game. Simply re-login to the game and try searching for a game with your fingers crossed.

If you’re on PlayStation 4, you’ll also need to go through a similar process to close the game. Long press the PlayStation key to view the side menu and look for the option that reads “Exit application.” Close Fall Guys by exiting its application and re-launch to fix the issue.

If re-logging doesn’t seem to do the trick, you can also try out resetting your router, in addition to your console and PC. This will make sure that you don’t have any on-going connection problems between the pair.

In rare cases where you still can’t access the game after attempting all the fixes and making sure there aren’t any server issues, consider contacting Steam Support, the developer, or PlayStation’s help desk for further help.