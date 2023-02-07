Twitch fans love AI Asmongold so much, they want him to have his own channel

Just when it looked like AI streamer Neuro-sama and Nothing, Forever, the procedurally generated sitcom based on Seinfeld, were the frontrunners of AI supremacy on Twitch, a new overlord has emerged: an AI version of Asmongold that fans can’t seem to get enough of it.

AI Asmongold captures the wise-cracking nature of the OTK star perfectly, even if it roasts his own company. The real Asmongold was impressed after seeing all the hilarious content it’s already produced. He couldn’t stop laughing, and neither could his fans, who want it to have its own channel.

One fan, for example, said AI Asmongold needs to have a third channel so it can keep pumping out content, which they described as “gold.” Another said we might be looking at a future where Asmongold and Zackraawrr (his second channel) stream at the same time—the latter of which would be home to his AI brethren.

Screengrab via Asmongold on YouTube

The discussion went a little deeper, too. Some fans talked about how it could mean Asmongold and other streamers can be “immortalized” by AI versions of themselves, who can keep streaming long after they retire.

Pokimane once said advanced AI streamers could become the future of Twitch. Asmongold’s fans seem convinced it might be the case, too, now that they’ve seen how realistic and accurate AI Asmongold is.

With a few more years of development, who knows how far the technology will come? AI streamers could become the next meta. It might even get to the point where they collab with each other, and with the real streamers they’re based on too.

Either way, the opportunities for good Twitch AI content seem endless.