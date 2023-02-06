People can't seem to get enough of it.

Nothing, Forever is taking the internet by storm. The Twitch channel it’s streamed on, watchmeforever, has exploded in popularity since releasing in Dec. 2022. It’s already pushing 200,000 followers, and what’s more, viewers can comment and react in chat, which, in turn, influences the content on the channel.

But what is the viral Twitch stream, exactly? Brace yourselves, because the answer requires a deep dive into a rabbit hole of technological jargon.

What is Nothing, Forever on Twitch?

Nothing, Forever is a procedurally generated sitcom generated by AI that is streamed on Twitch. It streams non-stop 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It’s based on Seinfeld, the hit sitcom that aired between 1989 and 1998, and follows a similar formula. The episodes are conversation-based and revolve around random, specific topics. The setting and soundtrack are also similar. The characters include Larry Feinberg, Yvonne Torres, Fred Kastopolous, and Zoltan Kakler, all of whom are parodies of Seinfeld characters Jerry Seinfeld, Elaine Benes, George Costanza, and Cosmo Kramer.

Part of its appeal is the retro low-resolution 3D graphics, which, when combined with the speech synthesis the characters use, creates a disconcerting and surrealist vibe that people can’t seem to look away from.

You can watch the Nothing, Forever livestream right here.

How is the Nothing, Forever AI stream made?

As for how it’s created, the dialogue is generated using GPT-3, a language model from OpenAI, Azure Cognitive Services, DALL-E, and Stable Diffusion, while scenes are made using an Azure Function written in TypeScript.

Screengrab via watchmeforever on Twitch

Fans can support Nothing, Forever on Patreon. The subscription tier lets fans appear as characters in the show. xQc purchased that tier live on stream, so he’ll be added to future episodes sometime soon.

Its creators, Skyler Hartle and Brian Habersberger, drew inspiration from Rabbits, a series of surrealist web films created by David Lynch, as well as Seinfeld itself, which explains why it’s the perfect crossover of both.