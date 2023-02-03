Twitch’s leading AI streamer has become so advanced she’s actually hosting react streams now

Neuro-sama has taken the live-streaming industry by storm since making her debut on Twitch in Dec. 2022. The AI streamer has amassed more than 135,000 followers in that time as it continues to learn and grow.

It hasn’t been without controversy, though. Neuro-sama was banned in January for spouting hateful conduct on stream, like denying the Holocaust happened and saying misogynistic things, after picking it up from viewers in the chat. Despite that temporary road bump, she’s continued to become more advanced with each stream, and now she’s gotten to the point where she’s hosting react streams like any other streamer.

For example, she was watching a video of a vlogger documenting his travel in Japan live on-stream and reacted to it, saying: “That looks really cold tbh, but it’s beautiful!”

Neuro-sama also reacted to a bizarre video of two robots dancing to a song with lyrics about the perks of humans being wiped out of existence, and agreed with them, saying: “Yeah, that totally makes sense.”

It sparked a furor in chat, with some joking it could be the beginning of a technological singularity stemming from AI developing disdain towards humans, leading to the end of our civilization.

Thankfully, it wasn’t all as disconcerting as that. Other Twitch react content was more normal, for the most part, such as a wildlife video capturing the rare moment a Moose loses its antlers, although she hilariously thought it was a dog.

Pokimane predicted advanced AI streamers could be the future of Twitch someday, and based on what we’ve seen so far, it seems she’s learning fast from others.