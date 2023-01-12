Pokimane predicts advanced AI streamers could be the future of Twitch and YouTube

Pokimane weighed in on the “very advanced and very scary” AI trend in a recent stream and she thinks AI streamers have the potential to take over in the future.

Pokimane went on a tangent about ChatGPT and had the idea of AI streamers learning like ChatGPT and replacing human streamers as the norm. She entertained this as a possibility and she seemed very intrigued about it.

But there’s already something quite similar to what Pokimane is describing. AI VTuber Neuro Sama is almost exactly what Pokimane described: An AI that’s streaming itself playing games and interacting with chat as a regular streamer would.

This is Neuro Sama, the first of it's kind AI VTuber and streamer, which not only is playing the game by itself but also interacting with chat…



It requires moderation to keep in check but is constantly learning and getting better at both… holy pic.twitter.com/u4r3ALa9MN — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 2, 2023

Not much is known about how the creator is doing this and how the AI specifically learns everything. For this to work, however, there needs to be strict moderation. Neuro Sama recently came under fire and was subsequently banned on Twitch. Although Twitch has yet to give a reason for the ban, it’s almost certainly because she denied the Holocaust and said other questionable statements.

Pokimane also mentioned that if they made an AI streamer right now, it probably wouldn’t be advanced enough. There might be some truth in this but Neuro Sama is coming pretty close to what Pokimane is describing.

The landscape of streaming might already be in trouble and we might not be far from a future where laws and regulations for AI are in place for situations like this.